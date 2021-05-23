SBISoccer.com

Aaronson registers two assists as Red Bull Salzburg hands Marsch winning send off

Brenden Aaronson lifted a pair of trophies in his first five months in Europe and the American midfielder ended his club campaign in fine form on Saturday.

Aaronson registered two assists as Red Bull Salzburg defeated WSG Swarovski Tirol 4-0 in Jesse Marsch’s final match in charge of the club. It was a proper sendoff for Marsch, who will now take over at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

With Red Bull Salzburg already leading 1-0 through Bernardo’s opening goal, Aaronson showed off his strong passing ability in the 26th minute. His through ball into the box was slotted home by Mergim Berisha, who kicked off his eventual Man of the Match performance with his first goal of the afternoon.

Berisha would make it 3-0 before halftime, scoring from the penalty spot for his second goal of the afternoon. The Kosovo international would cap his hat trick in the 66th minute with Aaronson once again playing distributor, this time from close range.

Aaronson cut into the middle of the box before passing to Berisha, who slammed home the final goal of the match. The U.S. Men’s National team midfielder finished his campaign with four goals and seven assists across all competitions, playing a vital role in Salzburg’s domestic double.

The former Philadelphia Union Homegrown will now prepare for upcoming USMNT duty with Gregg Berhalter’s squad for a May 30th friendly at Switzerland in St. Gallen.

 

