Adams, Siebatcheu, McKenzie and Ochoa among the 23 players named to USMNT's Concacaf Nations League roster

A full-strength squad featuring Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna has been named for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Concacaf Nations League squad, a group that did feature some mild surprises.

Tyler Adams was included in the squad by Gregg Berhalter despite a recent back injury that forced him to miss the end of RB Leipzig’s season. Berhalter also called in defensive midfield reinforcements Kellyn Acosta and Jackson Yueill, giving the team cover at the position in case Adams is ultimately forced to withdraw before the Nations League semifinals against Honduras on June 3.

Genk defender Mark McKenzie has been called in to help try and fill the void left by the recent injury to Aaron Long, with the former Philadelphia Union standout getting the nod ahead of MLS stars Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson as the USMNT’s fourth centerback, joining John Brooks, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream. McKenzie also beat out Bayern Munich prospect and recent Hoffenheim loanee Chris Richards, who was a strong contender for a spot before a recent injury sidelined him.

Jordan Siebatcheu was also named to the Nations League roster, winning a crowded battle at striker to serve as the key competition to projected starter Josh Sargent. The Young Boys striker earned the nod ahead of Orlando City’s Daryl Dike and Columbus Crew veteran Gyasi Zardes, though Dike and Zardes are expected to vie for spots on this summer’s Gold Cup team.

Real Salt Lake and U.S. Olympic qualifying goalkeeper David Ochoa earned a spot as the team’s third goalkeeper behind Steffen and Ethan Horvath, edging out MLS veterans Sean Johnson and Matt Turner, who are also expected to feature at the Gold Cup.

Veteran fullback DeAndre Yedlin is back in the squad after an extended absence, beating out young defender Bryan Reynolds for the right back spot behind projected starter Reggie Cannon.

The USMNT takes on Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in Denver on June 3, with the winner facing the winner of the Mexico-Costa Rica semifinal on Sunday, June 6.

The USMNT will first face Switzerland in a friendly in St. Gallen on May 30.

Here is the USMNT Concacaf Nations League roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge; 4/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City; 21/0)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg; 40/3), Reggie Cannon (Boavista; 14/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona; 7/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht; 21/1), Tim Ream (Fulham; 42/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham; 10/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray; 62/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 27/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig; 12/1), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 20/6), Weston McKennie (Juventus; 21/6), Yunus Musah (Valencia; 4/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0)

FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg; 4/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea; 15/9), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund; 4/2), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen; 13/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys; 2/0), Tim Weah (Lille; 10/1)