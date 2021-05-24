Adams, Siebatcheu, McKenzie and Ochoa among the 23 players named to USMNT's Concacaf Nations League roster

A full-strength squad featuring Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna has been named for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Concacaf Nations League squad, a group that did feature some mild surprises.
Tyler Adams was included in the squad by Gregg Berhalter despite a recent back injury that forced him to miss the end of RB Leipzig’s season. Berhalter also called in defensive midfield reinforcements Kellyn Acosta and Jackson Yueill, giving the team cover at the position in case Adams is ultimately forced to withdraw before the Nations League semifinals against Honduras on June 3.
Genk defender Mark McKenzie has been called in to help try and fill the void left by the recent injury to Aaron Long, with the former Philadelphia Union standout getting the nod ahead of MLS stars Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson as the USMNT’s fourth centerback, joining John Brooks, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream. McKenzie also beat out Bayern Munich prospect and recent Hoffenheim loanee Chris Richards, who was a strong contender for a spot before a recent injury sidelined him.
Jordan Siebatcheu was also named to the Nations League roster, winning a crowded battle at striker to serve as the key competition to projected starter Josh Sargent. The Young Boys striker earned the nod ahead of Orlando City’s Daryl Dike and Columbus Crew veteran Gyasi Zardes, though Dike and Zardes are expected to vie for spots on this summer’s Gold Cup team.
Real Salt Lake and U.S. Olympic qualifying goalkeeper David Ochoa earned a spot as the team’s third goalkeeper behind Steffen and Ethan Horvath, edging out MLS veterans Sean Johnson and Matt Turner, who are also expected to feature at the Gold Cup.
Veteran fullback DeAndre Yedlin is back in the squad after an extended absence, beating out young defender Bryan Reynolds for the right back spot behind projected starter Reggie Cannon.
The USMNT takes on Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in Denver on June 3, with the winner facing the winner of the Mexico-Costa Rica semifinal on Sunday, June 6.
The USMNT will first face Switzerland in a friendly in St. Gallen on May 30.
Here is the USMNT Concacaf Nations League roster:
(USMNT Caps/goals)
GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge; 4/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City; 21/0)
DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg; 40/3), Reggie Cannon (Boavista; 14/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona; 7/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht; 21/1), Tim Ream (Fulham; 42/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham; 10/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray; 62/0)
MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 27/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig; 12/1), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 20/6), Weston McKennie (Juventus; 21/6), Yunus Musah (Valencia; 4/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0)
FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg; 4/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea; 15/9), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund; 4/2), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen; 13/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys; 2/0), Tim Weah (Lille; 10/1)
Glad to see most of top options being available. Tough to not to see Richards on here. Hope he’s OK, healthwise, very quickly.
The guy became an automatic starter for a mid table Bundesliga club after getting a cup of coffee with Bayern first team. Helluva lot more impressive than being stapled to Fulham’s bench until their season was decided. Also, Miazga is more of a known commodity, an Omar Gonzalez, type. Solid, unspectacular, will hurt the outcome badly at some point when it matters.
Richards showed ability to distribute out of the back, which would gel so well with the central mids and wings. I just hope he doesn’t get caught in the coachspeak catch-22 spiral where he gets left off for WCQ while other, less robust options are called in due to being “familiar with the group,” “knows the system,” B.S.
There’s no comparison with where Richards is vs Ream today, let alone 18 months from now and I’d say with Miazga to a lesser extent but in the same direction
i was telling people he was favoring jordan over dike in terms of who saw the field first and how long, and they did not listen. i also thought jordan looked better in terms of combining with others.
the positive is this looks like he learned his zardes lesson, so we are moving forward there.
Berhalter said Dike will train with the team throughout and play vs Switzerland and CR. That seems weird to me. Likely means no GC then which is disappointing. Zardes and who else then Ferreira is injured, Soto likely injured, Cowell?, Wright? Nova? Green as a false 9?
1. Acosta is worthless and too old.
2. Adams is injured?
3. Berhalter, strategy is goals will come from midfield.
“A player listed on the final list may only be replaced during the Nations
League Nations League Final Championship in the event of serious injury up
until 24 hours before the kick-off of his team’s first match and must come
from the preliminary list…” I would assume they are either rolling the dice he can get healthy or think they might be able to swap an injury replacement if not. Acosta + Yueill sounds like they are worried he might not be allowed off, or at least picking with that contigency.
Acosta is 25. They have up until June 2 to replace Adams, Otasowie is also injured so that would leave DeLaTorre or Roldan as replacements. Berhalter wants goals from his front 3 not midfield.
the 2 other DMs suggest they are not absolutely sure they get adams off. the rules suggest you have to ask, and we may be concerned they might say he had a lingering injury and we took a risk, that the rule is meant for someone who gets their leg broken between now and the games, not a player already hurt that you roll the dice on rehab.
but if he can’t play and concacaf plays along, then i would assume we’d replace him with an attacker. otherwise i think aaronson doubles as the 4th AM option.
Your overthinking Concacaf isn’t going to fight them on a player who didn’t dress for his club for the final four matches of his club season do to injury. This happens all the time think Uly Llanez at Oly Qualifying. Yeuill is Adams backup, Lletget backs up McKennie, and Acosta backs up Musah. Could definitely play Aaronson or Reyna even CP in the MF but then who do you add as a wing.
Bummer that Richards appears still injured, good that Adams appears good although I’m sure an injury replacement would still be allowed. Hopefully Dike is at GC so he can get a decent run. Huh sure looks like Berhalter rates Weah despite what a certain poster keeps trying to say. What’s with Robinson he didn’t dress the last three with an ankle injury.
Sadly Ream is going to start two of the four, of course whoscored had him as Fulham’s best player over the weekend.
It still blows my mind that GB rates Kellyn Acosta hire than de la Torre & Green
I really want to see more of Green, but it’s not really Green or Acosta. Green is really competing with maybe Reyna, Aaronson and/or McKennie. I could see taking Green before Aaronson, but that’s a close call and you can’t fault GB for going with Aaronson.
At least Green should get good minutes against Switzerland.
He doesn’t. They’re different tools for different jobs.
Agree about DLT, I’d prefer him over Acosta.
I’m not sure he does some things to think about.
-1. Eredivisie ended a week early meaning Luca would have been on his own staying fit for a week. Not a huge deal but if you think he’s a candidate for GC that gives him an extra week of rest after his first full season as a pro EPL U-23 play limited schedule.
-2 Acosta plays at altitude on a weekly basis making him an acclimated sub to bring on against tiring legs.
-3 DLT is likely headed to GC, none of the U23 #8 covered themselves in glory in OQ so you need better #8 at GC. I’m also talking about Pomykal here.
It’s possible that he left of Green and a few others bc he plans to use him in gold cup. If Only going to include him in one competition would you rather him sit the bench for ccl or start in gold cup?
yeah I think we’ll see Dike, Luca DLT, Julian Green, Reynold’s, Tyler Boyd, etc at the GC, which tbh is a great thing because their inclusions will make it a strong enough squad to compete for the trophy
Looking forward to the Sargent vs. Siebatcheu competition. I like Sargent, but at some point his lack of production becomes a concern. I know a lot of people chalk it up to Bremen being terrible (which they were), but Sargent was part of that terrible team. With both Siebatcheu and Dike pushing him, hopefully we’ll see him break loose.
I think it’s going to be a big summer as far as our attackers are concerned — both in terms of club movement and in terms of observable experience. I think we’ll have a better sense of the pecking order come autumn.