Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie, Cannon, and more

Juventus won’t repeat as Serie A champions this season, but will try to pick up a second trophy of the campaign with a Coppa Italia Final win on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and his teammates face off with Atalanta looking to end their domestic schedule on a positive note. Andrea Pirlo’s side has already captured the Italian Super Cup earlier this season and will now try to pick up their second trophy ahead of the season finale this weekend. McKennie has come off the bench in the last two victories for the club against Sassuolo and Inter Milan and has a good chance of starting at the Stadio Mapei.

Should McKennie help Juventus win the Final, it will be the second trophy win of his Juventus career since arriving from Schalke.

Elsewhere, Reggie Cannon and Boavista will try to avoid relegation from the Portuguese Primera Liga while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea host Leicester City in a top four showdown in England. Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face off with Lincoln City in a first leg semifinal match in League One. Matt Miazga and Anderlecht try to keep pace in the Belgian Playoffs as they host Club Brugge.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Leicester City on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Everton on Wednesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Manchester United on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson is OUT (Injury) for Fulham.

League One Semifinals

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Lincoln City on Wednesday.

Germany

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Lippstadt on Wednesday.

Italy

coppa italia final

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Atalanta on Wednesday.

Spain

la liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Mallorca on Wednesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Mark McKenzie and Genk and Royal Antwerp on Thursday.

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Ethan Horvath on Thursday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Gil Vicente on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Horsens on Thursday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Lyngby on Thursday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face Degerfors on Tuesday.

International

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Olimpia on Thursday.