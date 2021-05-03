Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Che, and more

Chelsea holds a slight advantage over Real Madrid ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal second leg in the UEFA Champions League and will now look to put Los Blancos out of the competition for good.

Christian Pulisic should be well rested for the Blues after being an unused substitute over the weekend in a 2-0 London Derby win over Fulham. Pulisic scored a sensational goal for Thomas Tuchel’s men in Madrid last week, giving Chelsea the away goal tiebreaker for now.

Pulisic has been in good form for Chelsea over the past few weeks, and he will look to start on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, knowing the Blues can clinch a first trip back to the UCL Final since 2012 if they hold off Los Blancos over 90 minutes.

Elsewhere, Justin Che and Bayern Munich II face a trip to Duisburg in 3. Liga play while Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United takes on Luton Town in England. Zack Steffen will spectate as Manchester City tries to book a first-ever spot to the UEFA Champions League Final. Johnny Cardoso and Internacional returns to Copa Libertadores action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Uefa europa league

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Villarreal on Thursday.

championship

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Luton Town on Tuesday.

Germany

3. Liga

Justin Che and Bayern Munich II face Duisburg on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Turkgucu Munich on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Spal on Tuesday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Stal Mielec on Wednesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Olimpia on Wednesday.