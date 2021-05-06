Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Pulisic, and more

Juventus sits in the top four of the Serie A table, but faces a major test this weekend in the form of rivals AC Milan.

Weston McKennie and his Juventus teammates will try and move one step closer to a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League with three points this weekend. The Old Lady won’t repeat as league winners this Spring, but can end the season on a strong note with a top four finish and a Coppa Italia triumph later this month vs. Atalanta.

McKennie has scored five league goals and added two assists in 30 appearances, playing a key role in his first season in Turin. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has five more opportunities to impress this season before joining up with his international teammates ahead of a busy summer. McKennie scored in his first meeting with AC Milan in January and will be eager to do more of the same at home on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea faces off with Manchester City in Premier League play while Daryl Dike and Barnsley prepares for the EFL Championship playoffs with a league finale against Norwich City. Sergino Dest and Barcelona aims to move closer to the La Liga title by facing off with Atletico Madrid. Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund hosts RB Leipzig I Bundesliga play ahead of next week’s German Cup Final while Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg looks to inch closer to clinching the Bundesliga title in Austria.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Zack Steffen and Manchester City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Burnley on Monday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Championship

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Norwich City on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Stoke City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Luton Town on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Reading on Saturday.

Alex Mighten and Nottingham Forest face Preston North End on Saturday.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Northampton Town on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Harrogate on Saturday.

wsl

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face West Ham United on Sunday.

Christen Press and Manchester United face Everton on Sunday.

division 1

Catarina Macario and Lyon face GPSO 92 Issy on Sunday.

Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain Le Havre on Sunday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face West Ham United on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Liverpool on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s season is complete.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart face Augsburg on Friday.

Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Tim Tillman and Greuther Furth face Karlsruher on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Darmstadt on Friday.

3. Liga

Justin Che and Bayern Munich II face Unterhaching on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Waldhof Mannheim on Monday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Fortuna Dusseldorf II on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Almeria on Friday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B face Villarreal B on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face AC Milan on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Crotone on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Vicenza Virtus on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Lens on Friday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Toulouse on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Tondela on Friday.

Belgium

first division playoffs

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Friday.

relegation playoffs

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face RFC Seraing on Saturday. Teams tied 1-1 on aggregate. Waasland-Beveren holds away goal tiebreaker.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face FC Twente on Saturday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face De Graafschap on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Beşiktaş on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Hatayspor on Saturday.

Swedish

Romain Gall and Orebro face Halmstads on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Mjallby on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Aalborg on Friday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis and Hobro are off this weekend.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Saturday.

Scotland

scottish cup

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Hibernian on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Basel on Saturday.

Poland

ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Piast Gliwice on Monday.

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Wisla Krakow on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Cracovia on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Budapest Honved on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

The First Division is off this weekend.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Lanus on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Huracan on Sunday.

Brazil

Gaucho

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Juventude on Saturday. Juventude leads 1-0 on aggregate.