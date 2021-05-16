Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: McKenzie, Hoppe, and more

By Larry Henry Jr. | May 16, 2021 7:28 pm

Genk has impressed in the Belgium Pro League Playoffs so far, winning three of its opening four matches including Saturday’s trip to Anderlecht, with Mark McKenzie getting a rare start in the process.

McKenzie played 90 minutes on Saturday as Genk defeated Anderlecht 2-1, moving two points behind Club Brugge for the league lead. It was the U.S. Men’s National Team defender’s first start since April 5th and his sixth overall since moving to Belgium from MLS. McKenzie completed 92% of his passes in the match while also making two interceptions and three clearances, to go along with eight recoveries.

An 86th minute winning goal from Cyriel Dessers handed Genk another important victory in its hopes of winning the playoffs. Genk will look to end its schedule with back-to-back wins over Royal Antwerp and Club Brugge respectively. If the club picks up wins and Club Brugge also drops points along the way, they could seal a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Elsewhere, Matthew Hoppe played a key role for Schalke on Saturday, scoring his sixth league goal of the season. Christian Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea, but watched as Leicester City won a first-ever FA Cup trophy in club history. Weston McKennie also came off the bench for Juventus in a 3-2 win over champions Inter Milan while DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray finished second in the Turkish Super Lig.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

fa cup final

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

premier league

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 4-3 win over Newcastle United on Friday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress for Fulham.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolves 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

Championship playoffs

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Swansea City on Monday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Brentford on Monday.

league one playoffs

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are off until May 19th.

division 1

Division 1 is off until May 21st.

Germany

bundesliga

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-3 loss to Schalke on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Gio Reyna started and played 76 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Mainz on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 45 minutes for Schalke.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday.

Tyler Adams did not dress (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

Chris Richards did not dress (Injury) in Hoffenheim’s 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 84 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 4-2 win over Paderborn on Sunday.

Tim Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 2-1 win over St. Pauli on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 4-0 win over Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday.

Justin Che started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-2 draw with 1860 Munich on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 1-0 win over Fortuna Koln on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Yunus Musah did not dress in Valencia’s 4-1 win over Eibar on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 win over Sabadell on Sunday.

La Liga 2 playoffs

Konrad De La Fuente started, missed ONE PENALTY, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 2-2 loss to UCAM Mercia on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Juventus 3-2 win over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play in AS Roma’s 2-0 win over Lazio on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah dressed but did not play in Lille’s 0-0 draw with Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Caen’s 2-1 win over Clermont Foot on Saturday. Caen survived relegation to the third tier.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 1-0 win over Portimonense on Saturday.

Belgium

first division playoffs

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes for Anderlecht.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 5-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Uly Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 2-1 loss to Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Austria

bundesliga

Brandon Servania started and played 90 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 2-1 loss to Austria Vienna on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 73 minutes for SKN St. Poelten.

Brenden Aaronson came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 5-2 win over LASK on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 2-0 loss to Hartberg on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown was suspended for Austria Vienna.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 45 minutes in Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud did not dress in Denizlispor’s 5-1 loss to Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd did not dress (Injury) in Sivasspor’s 2-1 win over Kasimpasa on Saturday.

Swedish

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face AIK on Monday.

Romain Gall and Orebro are off until May 18th.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Odense’s 2-2 draw with Vejle Boldklub on Friday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 0-0 draw with Kolding on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos 2-2 draw with OFI Crete on Saturday.

Scotland

premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 56 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with St. Mirren on Sunday.

Dillon Powers is OUT (Injury) for Dundee United.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu did not dress in Young Boys 5-2 win over Luzern on Saturday.

Poland

ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman started and played 90 minutes in Rakow’s 3-1 win over Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson started and played 89 minutes in Lech Ponzan’s 1-1 draw with Gornik Zabrze on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-1 loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok on Sunday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Talleres 5-3 penalty shootout loss to Colon on Saturday. Sonora scored his penalty kick attempt.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 4-1 penalty shootout win over Estudiantes on Saturday.

Brazil

Gaucho final

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Gremio on Sunday.