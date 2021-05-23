Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Pulisic, Horvath, and more

By Larry Henry Jr. | May 23, 2021 6:35 pm

Christian Pulisic earned another crack in Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup on Sunday and delivered with a strong individual performance.

The Blues lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in their Premier League finale, but Pulisic did impress with an assist in the result. Chelsea clinched a top four finish thanks to Tottenham’s 4-2 victory over Leicester City, and now can focus on next weekend’s UEFA Champions League Final.

Pulisic delivered a strong ball towards the back post in the 70th minute, which Ben Chilwell volleyed home to cut the deficit to 2-1. Chelsea would suffer defeat on the afternoon, but overall Pulisic finish with an 88% passing rate, one shot on goal, and another 90 minutes under his belt ahead of the Blues most important match of the season.

GAME ON. Christian Pulisic sets up Ben Chilwell's goal. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/Oln56RbJGz — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 23, 2021

Up next for the Blues is a date with Manchester City on May 29th in Portugal, with both teams aiming to bring home the UCL trophy.

Elsewhere, Ethan Horvath made only his fourth start of the season for Club Brugge, making four saves in a 2-1 loss to Genk. Tim Weah did not appear for Lille on Sunday, but did finish the Ligue 1 season as a champion. Tim Ream captained Fulham in a Premier League finale loss to Newcastle United while Julian Green helped Greuther Furth earn promotion back to the Bundesliga. Brenden Aaronson registered two assists as Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg ended its domestic season with a lopsided win.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress (Injury) in Wolves 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress (Injury) for Fulham.

Championship playoffs

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. Brentford advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

Daryl Dike came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Barnsley’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Saturday. Swansea City advanced 2-1 on aggregate.

league one playoffs

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Lincoln City on Saturday. Lincoln City advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

Germany

bundesliga

Matthew Hoppe started and played 89 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 loss to Cologne on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 81 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 67 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 4-2 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Werder Bremen was relegated with the loss and Cologne’s win.

John Brooks started and played 57 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-2 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart lost 2-0 Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

Chris Richards is OUT (Injury) for Hoffenheim.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday. Greuther Furth sealed automatic promotion with the victory.

Tim Tillman dressed but did not play for Furth.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to Nuremberg on Sunday.

3. Liga

Justin Che started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 1-0 loss to Hallescher FC on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 87 minutes for Hallescher.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 1-1 draw with Preussen Munster on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Eibar on Saturday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played nine minutes in Valencia’s 0-0 draw with Huesca on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play for Barcelona.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Espanyol on Monday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Juventus 4-1 win over Bologna on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds came off the bench and played 45 minutes in AS Roma’s 2-2 draw with Spezia on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah dressed but did not play in Lille’s 2-0 win over Angers on Sunday. Lille won the Ligue 1 title with the victory.

Belgium

first division playoffs

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 2-1 win over Club Brugge on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath started, made four saves, and played 90 minutes for Club Brugge.

Matt Miazga started and played 13 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 loss to Royal Antwerp on Sunday. Miazga was sent off after receiving a red card. Anderlecht qualified for the Europa Conference League qualifying round.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started, registered TWO ASSISTS, and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-0 win over WSG Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 60 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 1-0 loss to Hartberg on Friday.

Brandon Servania came off the bench and played nine minutes for St. Poelten.

Andrew Wooten did not dress in Admira Moedling’s 1-1 draw with Rheindorf Altach on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Austria Vienna’s 3-2 loss to Ried on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Nebiyou Perry dressed but did not play in Ostersunds 3-0 win over Sirius on Saturday.

Romain Gall is ineligible for Orebro’s match with Malmo this weekend due to loan rules.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Horsens on Monday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Aalborg on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 33 minutes in Hobro’s 2-0 loss to Vendsyssel on Sunday. Cappis left with an undisclosed injury.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Young Boys 4-2 win over Lausanne on Friday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Alan Sonora and Independiente’s scheduled match with Colon was postponed on Saturday.

Joel Sonora and Talleres are off this weekend.

Brazil

Gaucho final

Johnny Cardoso did not dress in Internacional’s 1-1 draw with Gremio on Sunday. Gremio won 3-2 on aggregate.