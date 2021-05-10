Antonee Robinson, Fulham relegated from English Premier League

Antonee Robinson and Fulham came up to the English Premier League with major aspirations of staying in long term, but the London-based club unfortunately saw its dream come to an end on Monday night.

Fulham became the final team relegated from the Premier League this season after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley. Scott Parker’s side will return to the EFL Championship next Fall after just a one-year stay back in the top-flight.

Sean Dyche’s side put the Cottagers out of their misery before halftime with goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood nine minutes apart. Despite a valiant effort from Fulham in the second half, the club couldn’t find the back of the net and ultimately were relegated with three matches left to play this season.

Defeat at the Cottage. The result confirms our relegation.#FULBUR pic.twitter.com/xsKBDiVeuG — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 10, 2021

Robinson, who joined Fulham from Wigan Athletic in August 2020, played 90 minutes at his traditional left back position. The 23-year-old defender has totaled 30 appearances for the club in all competitions, but will now return to the Championship, where he’s spent majority of his first team career.

Fellow American Tim Ream was a spectator on Monday night, a role he has been for most of the season. The veteran centerback was an early season starter in Parker’s backline, but has only totaled eight appearances across all competitions in 2020-21.

With relegation now confirmed, Fulham will try to end its Premier League stay with some pride. The Cottagers are riding a seven-match winless run heading into final matches against Southampton, Manchester United, and Newcastle United over the final two weeks.