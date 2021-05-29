Besiktas manager Yucel: "Tyler Boyd will stay with Besiktas next season"

Tyler Boyd did not get a chance to help Besiktas win the Turkish Super Lig title this past season, but the American winger looks set to get a real chance with the club going forward.

Besiktas manager Orcun Yucel confirmed that Boyd will not head out on loan next season in an interview with Turkish outlet Ortacizgi. The U.S. Men’s National Team attacking player will remain with the first team squad and get a real chance to earn consistent minutes with his parent club.

“Tyler Boyd will fight in the Champions League with Beşiktaş next season,” Yucel said. “There is no possibility of transferring to any club for now. We do not plan to go anywhere for the next year.”

Boyd joined Besiktas in July 2019 and has since totaled 34 appearances with four goals scored and one assist registered. The 26-year-old spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with fellow Turkish club Sivasspor, scoring five goals in 15 matches.

Besiktas won the Super Lig title and will have a chance at Champions League qualification in the Fall. Boyd’s contract with Besiktas is set to run until June 2023 and now with the backing of manager Yucel, could be in the mix for a key role in all competitions for the club.

Born in New Zealand, Boyd has earned 10 caps for the USMNT to date, scoring two goals and appearing in the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League.