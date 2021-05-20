Chris Richards to miss Hoffenheim's Bundesliga finale

Chris Richards’ season with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim is over, with his quest to recover from a thigh injury falling short of being able to allow him to return in time for this weekend’s season finale against Hertha Berlin.

Richards recently returned to training after missing Hoffenheim’s past two matches, but manager Sebastian Hoeness confirmed on Thursday that Richards would not be ready in time to feature on Saturday.

"#Akpo and @eastmamba will play no part on Saturday. #Beier will also miss out as he has important exams coming up. That is why he has left quarantine." 🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#TSGBSC | #Pressconference pic.twitter.com/RyNHZ2mdgI — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) May 20, 2021

Richards, 21, made 14 combined appearances for Sebastian Hoeness’ side, with 11 of those coming in Bundesliga play. Richards made a string of 10 consecutive appearances from February-April before his thigh injury forced him to the sidelines.

Hoffenheim is guaranteed an 11th-place finish regardless of what happens in its season finale on Saturday. Richards had been linked with a permanent stay at Hoffenheim earlier this spring, but Bayern’s plans for Richards could change after the recent hiring of Julian Nagelsmann for the upcoming season.

Richards made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in November 2020 and since has made two additional appearances off the bench for Gregg Berhalter’s side in friendly action. He was on the preliminary roster for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League, but his recent injury could rule him out of consideration, which might explain why he was left off the USMNT’s roster for its upcoming friendly against Switzerland.