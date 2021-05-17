Coppa Italia final headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

By Tyler Snipes | May 17, 2021 10:45 am

It has been a banner year for Americans winning trophies in Europe and Weston McKennie will be hoping to add his name to that list this week when Juventus faces Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

McKennie’s USMNT teammates Sergiño Dest and Gio Reyna have already won their domestic cup competitions in Spain and Germany respectively, as have Mark McKenzie and Brenden Aaronson, and McKennie will look to add a Coppa Italia winner’s medal to the Italian Super Cup medal he already secured earlier this year.

Juventus is facing a very important Serie A finale next weekend, which could lead Andrea Pirlo to give McKennie the starting nod on Wednesday against Atalanta.

This Week’s viewing menu also features a busy midweek slate of English Premier League matches, including Chelsea’s clash with Leicester City, which will go a long way in determining which teams wind up in the top four.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

THIS WEEK’S TOP 5 MATCHES TO WATCH

1. Atalanta vs Juventus – Juventus has its Champions League future on the line next weekend, but first Weston McKennie and the Bianconeri focus on adding another trophy.

2. Chelsea vs Leicester City – A replay of last weekend’s FA Cup where Chelsea is bitter to have fallen. Both need a little future UCL security, and Chelsea needs to shape up ahead of this year’s final.

3. Burnley vs Liverpool – Liverpool’s UCL hopes stayed alive over the weekend and they will need to follow up with another strong performance while they wait out the Chelsea – Leicester result.

4. Marshall vs. Indiana – An NCAA Men’s final nobody saw coming features the Cinderella story from Marshall against the traditional power Indiana.

5. Florida State vs Santa Clara – The NCAA Women’s championship will feature a handful of tomorrow’s stars in the NWSL and U.S. Women’s National Team fold.

This Week’s Soccer on TV

Monday

Serie A

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Hellas Verona vs Bologna

Primera B Nacional

2:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Defensores de Belgrano vs All Boys

8:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Alvarado vs Tigre

Copa Argentina

4:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Newell’s Old Boys vs Sarmiento

Primera A

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Técnico Universitario vs Orense

EFL Championship

1 p.m. -ESPN+- AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

3:15 p.m. -ESPN+- Barnsley vs Swansea City

Liga MX Femenil

8 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN.com- Tigres UANL vs Monterrey

Primera Division

2:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Sport Boys vs Alianza Lima

NCAA Men’s Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV- Marshall vs Indiana

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5:30 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV- Florida State vs Santa Clara

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester United vs Fulham

1 p.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Leeds United

2 p.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Chelsea vs Leicester City

Serie A

2:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Lazio vs Torino

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- The Strongest vs Santos

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Palmeiras vs Defensa y Justicia

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Nacional vs Universidad Católica

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Fluminense vs Junior

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Universitario vs Independiente del Valle

Primera B Nacional

5 p.m. -fuboTV- Nueva Chicago vs Estudiantes Río Cuarto

EFL League One

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Oxford United vs Blackpool

EFL League Two

3:15 p.m. -ESPN+- Newport County vs Forest Green Rovers

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Independiente vs Bahia

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- River Plate vs Peñarol

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Talleres Córdoba vs RB Bragantino

USL Championship

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Loudon United vs New York RB II

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

1 p.m. -Peacock- Everton vs Wolverhampton

1 p.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

2 p.m. -Peacock- Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

3:15 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Burnley vs Liverpool

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United

Coppa Italia

3 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV- Atalanta vs Juventus

Coupe de France

3:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- PSG vs Monaco

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Vélez Sarsfield vs Unión La Calera

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Flamengo vs LDU Quito

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Cerro Porteño vs Atlético Mineiro

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Deportivo Táchira vs Always Ready

Copa Argentina

2:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Talleres Remedios vs Temperley

A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

7:20 a.m. -ESPN+- Perth Glory vs Adelaide United

Super Liga

2 p.m. -ESPN+- København vs Midtjylland

EFL League One

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Lincoln City vs Sunderland

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Wilstermann vs Arsenal

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Emelec vs Deportes Tolima

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Goianiense vs Libertad

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Athletico-PR vs Melgar

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Aucas vs Metropolitanos

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Rosario Central vs Huachipato

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Atlanta United II vs FC Tulsa

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- LA Galaxy II vs Sporting Kansas City II

Thursday

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Argentinos Juniors vs Atlético Nacional

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Olimpia vs Internacional

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Boca Juniors vs Barcelona

First Division A

12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Genk vs Antwerp

3 p.m. -ESPN+- Anderlecht vs Club Brugge

EFL League Two

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Tranmere Rovers vs Morecambe

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Ceará vs Bolívar

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- 12 de Octubre vs San Lorenzo

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Newell’s Old Boys vs Palestino

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Aragua vs Grêmio

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Guabirá vs Torque

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Lanús vs La Equidad

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Corinthians vs Sport Huancayo