Daryl Dike among finalists for April's EFL Championship Player of the Month award

Daryl Dike was recently voted Barnsley’s best player in April, and he could soon win yet another individual award for his impressive contributions last month.

Dike has been named one of four finalists for the English Championship’s Player of the Month accolade for April. The American striker scored four goals in six games for Barnsley last month, helping the team lock up a place in the promotion play-offs.

The other three nominees are Bournemouth striker Arnaut Danjuma, Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean, and Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes.

Dike, 20, has been no stranger to winning awards since joining Barnsley on loan from Orlando City in February. In addition to earning the English club’s Player of the Month honors in April, the U.S. Men’s National Team striker also claimed that accolade in March.

Dike and Barnsley will finish out their Championship campaign on Saturday with a home game vs. first-placed Norwich City before fully turning their sights on the play-offs.