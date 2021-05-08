Dike, Carter-Vickers learn playoff opponents, Olosunde relegated with Rotherham

The EFL Championship regular season has come and gone but now a pair of American players will be hoping for a chance of playing in the Premier League next season.

Daryl Dike and Cameron Carter-Vickers both saw their respective clubs clinch berths into the upcoming promotion playoffs, and now know who is next on their schedule in the coming weeks.

Dike and Barnsley have been paired up against Swansea City in May’s two-legged playoff while Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth will take on Brentford. The winners from the ties will meet in the Promotion Playoff Final at Wembley Stadium on May 29th.

The Orlando City loanee has made 19 appearances for Barnsley this season, scoring nine goals. He will remain with Valentin Ismael’s side for the playoffs before returning to the Lions.

Carter-Vickers has delivered a strong loan spell at the Vitality Stadium, helping Bournemouth get to the playoffs. The Tottenham loanee has played in 21 league matches this season, scoring one goal for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

Both teams suffered winless results in their season finales on Saturday with Bournemouth losing 2-0 at home to Stoke City and Barnsley tying Norwich City 2-2.

Olosunde an unused substitute as Rotherham United suffers relegation

Elsewhere, Matthew Olosunde watched from the sidelines as Rotherham United suffered relegation from the Championship on Saturday after tying 1-1 with Cardiff City.

Despite earning the draw in Wales, a 3-3 draw between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday, saw Wayne Rooney’s Rams fight off relegation to League One.

An 88th minute equalizer from Cardiff midfielder Marlon Pack ended Rotherham’s hopes of staying up, as they joined Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers in the bottom three.

Olosunde made 32 league appearances for Paul Warne’s side this season, registering three assists and also scoring in the FA Cup at Everton. The 23-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer and could be on the move back to the Championship if the right situation comes calling.