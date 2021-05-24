Europa League Final headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Continental silverware is on the line for the UEFA Europa League finalists Manchester United and Villarreal on Wednesday.
Villarreal will look to three-time Europa League winning manager Unai Emery for the answer to overcoming the talent deficit to the Red Devils. The team closed out its La Liga campaign on Sunday by blowing an early lead to Real Madrid to finish seventh in the Spanish ranks.
On the other side, Manchester United closed out the Premier League campaign sitting in second place and has looked more convincing in 2021 than in the recent past. Sunday’s Premier League finale saw the team take a 2-1 win in Wolverhampton to finish the season unbeaten in all league road games. Wednesday’s contest is a real test for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he will be fighting for the first trophy earned in his managerial career.
Here is a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
THIS WEEK’S Soccer on TV AND ONLINE
Monday
Super Liga
11 a.m. -ESPN+- Brøndby vs Nordsjælland
Primera A
8 p.m. -fuboTV- Macará vs Técnico Universitario
FA Youth Cup
2 p.m. -ESPN+- Aston Villa U18 vs Liverpool U18
Liga MX Femenil
10 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports Deportes- Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Kilmarnock vs Dundee
Primera Division
2 p.m. -fuboTV- River Plate vs Liverpool
4:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Sud América vs Villa Española
Tuesday
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Santa Fe vs Junior
6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- River Plate vs Fluminense
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Racing Club vs Rentistas
8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- São Paulo vs Sporting Cristal
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Mineiro vs Deportivo La Guaira
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Palestino vs Libertad
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Newell’s Old Boys vs Atlético Goianiense
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Emelec vs Talleres Córdoba
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportes Tolima vs RB Bragantino
Wednesday
UEFA Europa League
3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Villarreal vs Manchester United
Copa Libertadores
6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Internacional vs Always Ready
6 p.m. -fuboTV- Olimpia vs Deportivo Táchira
8 p.m. -fuboTV- Barcelona vs Santos
8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Boca Juniors vs The Strongest
10 p.m. -fuboTV- Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors
10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Universidad Católica vs Atlético Nacional
National Women’s Soccer League
7 p.m. -Paramount+- Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns
7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Washington Spirit vs Houston Dash
8 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Kansas City vs Chicago Red Stars
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Bahia vs Torque
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Independiente vs Guabirá
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Huachipato vs San Lorenzo
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Corinthians vs River Plate
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Sport Huancayo vs Peñarol
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Rosario Central vs 12 de Octubre
Copa de la Reina
1 p.m. -ESPN+- Madrid vs Barcelona
USL Championship
8 p.m. -ESPN+- Birmingham Legion vs OKC Energy
9 p.m. -ESPN+- Austin Bold vs Real Monarchs
USL League One
8 p.m. -ESPN+- Forward Madison vs Union Omaha
10 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto II vs Tucson
Thursday
Copa Libertadores
6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Palmeiras vs Universitario
6 p.m. -fuboTV- Defensa y Justicia vs Independiente del Valle
8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Flamengo vs Vélez Sarsfield
8 p.m. -fuboTV- LDU Quito vs Unión La Calera
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. -ESPN App- Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Arsenal vs Bolívar
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Wilstermann vs Ceará
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Lanús vs Aragua
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Athletico-PR vs Aucas
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- La Equidad vs Grêmio
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Melgar vs Metropolitanos
Copa de la Reina
2 p.m. -ESPN+- Atletico Madrid vs Levante
