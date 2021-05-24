Europa League Final headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

By Tyler Snipes | May 24, 2021 11:10 am

Continental silverware is on the line for the UEFA Europa League finalists Manchester United and Villarreal on Wednesday.

Villarreal will look to three-time Europa League winning manager Unai Emery for the answer to overcoming the talent deficit to the Red Devils. The team closed out its La Liga campaign on Sunday by blowing an early lead to Real Madrid to finish seventh in the Spanish ranks.

On the other side, Manchester United closed out the Premier League campaign sitting in second place and has looked more convincing in 2021 than in the recent past. Sunday’s Premier League finale saw the team take a 2-1 win in Wolverhampton to finish the season unbeaten in all league road games. Wednesday’s contest is a real test for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he will be fighting for the first trophy earned in his managerial career.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

THIS WEEK’S Soccer on TV AND ONLINE

Monday

Super Liga

11 a.m. -ESPN+- Brøndby vs Nordsjælland

Primera A

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Macará vs Técnico Universitario

FA Youth Cup

2 p.m. -ESPN+- Aston Villa U18 vs Liverpool U18

Liga MX Femenil

10 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports Deportes- Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Kilmarnock vs Dundee

Primera Division

2 p.m. -fuboTV- River Plate vs Liverpool

4:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Sud América vs Villa Española

Tuesday

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Santa Fe vs Junior

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- River Plate vs Fluminense

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Racing Club vs Rentistas

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- São Paulo vs Sporting Cristal

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Mineiro vs Deportivo La Guaira

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Palestino vs Libertad

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Newell’s Old Boys vs Atlético Goianiense

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Emelec vs Talleres Córdoba

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportes Tolima vs RB Bragantino

Wednesday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Villarreal vs Manchester United

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Internacional vs Always Ready

6 p.m. -fuboTV- Olimpia vs Deportivo Táchira

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Barcelona vs Santos

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Boca Juniors vs The Strongest

10 p.m. -fuboTV- Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Universidad Católica vs Atlético Nacional

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Washington Spirit vs Houston Dash

8 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Kansas City vs Chicago Red Stars

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Bahia vs Torque

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Independiente vs Guabirá

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Huachipato vs San Lorenzo

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Corinthians vs River Plate

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Sport Huancayo vs Peñarol

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Rosario Central vs 12 de Octubre

Copa de la Reina

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Madrid vs Barcelona

USL Championship

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Birmingham Legion vs OKC Energy

9 p.m. -ESPN+- Austin Bold vs Real Monarchs

USL League One

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Forward Madison vs Union Omaha

10 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto II vs Tucson

Thursday

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Palmeiras vs Universitario

6 p.m. -fuboTV- Defensa y Justicia vs Independiente del Valle

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Flamengo vs Vélez Sarsfield

8 p.m. -fuboTV- LDU Quito vs Unión La Calera

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN App- Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Arsenal vs Bolívar

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Wilstermann vs Ceará

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Lanús vs Aragua

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Athletico-PR vs Aucas

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- La Equidad vs Grêmio

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Melgar vs Metropolitanos

Copa de la Reina

2 p.m. -ESPN+- Atletico Madrid vs Levante