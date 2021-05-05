Gil, Cowell, Ruidiaz headline the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 3

New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil, Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz and San Jose Earthquakes teenager Cade Cowell headline SBI’s MLS Best XI for Week 3.

Cowell is the lone repeat selection from week 2 following his goal and two assists in San Jose’s 4-1 romp over D.C. United. Ruidiaz earned his second selection of the season after his two-goal performance in Seattle’s decisive 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy.

The Sounders and Earthquakes both saw two players make this week’s Best XI, with Brad Smith and Jackson Yueill rewarded for their Man of the Match-worthy efforts.

Gil secured his first Best XI nod after his SBI MLS Player of the Week performance in New England’s win against Atlanta United. Gil set up a goal and converted a penalty on a day when he created a plethora of dangerous chances in an important Eastern Conference win.

Rubio Rubin came very close to being chosen to the SBI MLS Best XI a week ago, but there was no denying his inclusion this time around after his impressive two-goal effort in RSL’s win against Sporting Kansas City.

It was a relatively modest week in the MLS goalkeeping department, but Nashville SC’s Joe Willis secured his spot after registering a pair of top-notch saves in the first seven minutes on the way to a shutout in a 0-0 draw with Inter Miami.

Here is the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 3:

SBI MLS Best XI (Week 3)

HONORABLE MENTION

Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Matt Besler, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; Eduard Atuesta, Damir Kreilach, Jesus Medina, Andres Ricaurte, Jared Stroud, Jader Obrian, Cristian Espinoza, Caden Clark; Fabio, Diego Rubio, Valentin Castellanos.

What did you think of this week’s selections? Which players were you happy to see included? Who didn’t make the Best XI that you feel deserved a place?

Share your thoughts below.