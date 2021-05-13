Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund defeats RB Leipzig to win German Cup

Gio Reyna didn’t have a major role for Borussia Dortmund in Thursday’s German Cup Final, but got to celebrate his first trophy as a European player.

Reyna made a late cameo off the bench as Edin Terzic’s side downed RB Leipzig 4-1 in Berlin to claim the German Cup. It was the first cup for the club since 2016-17 and a positive ending to the domestic campaign with two matches to play.

We are Borussia Dortmund! We are DFB-Pokal Champions! pic.twitter.com/bc7xCb6Vpx — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 13, 2021

Borussia Dortmund rolled to a 3-0 halftime lead at the Olympiastadion, with Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland both getting on the scoresheet. Sancho broke the deadlock in the fifth minute before Haaland continued his strong campaign by doubling Dortmund’s lead in the 28th minute.

The English winger doubled his tally by extending Dortmund’s advantage to 3-0 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Sancho’s strong evening did not end there, as he would set up Haaland for his second finish of the match in the dying moments.

Reyna would replace Haaland in the 92nd minute, getting to celebrate with his teammates at the final whistle. Despite a long finish from Dani Olmo in the 71st minute, Julian Nagelsmann’s side were brushed aside by Dortmund for the second time in as many competitions over the past week.

The 18-year-old Reyna has helped Dortmund close in on a top-four finish in the Bundesliga, by breaking out for six goals and six assists through 41 combined outings this season. Reyna has continued to rack up regular first team minutes for the German club and will hope to carry his form into an important summer for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Up next for Dortmund is a date with Mainz on May 16th before closing out its league schedule on May 22nd against Bayer Leverkusen.