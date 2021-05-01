Gio Reyna nets double to help Borussia Dortmund reach DFB Pokal Final

German second-division side Holstein Kiel went to Signal Iduna Park with aspirations of pulling off a major upset in the DFB Pokal semifinals, but Gio Reyna had other ideas.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star scored the first two goals in a five-half onslaught that gave Borussia Dortmund a 5-0 halftime lead in an eventual 5-0 win that helped secure a date in the DFB Pokal Final against RB Leipzig.

Reyna opened the scoring in the 16th minute, collecting a ball from Jaden Sancho at the edge of the penalty area before stroking a right-footed shot past the Holsten Kiel goalkeeper.

FINE FINISH! 🎯 Here's Gio Reyna's opener for @BlackYellow in today's DFB-Pokal Semifinal. Now 4-0 Dortmund in the 36th minute.pic.twitter.com/pty1NHujle — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 1, 2021

Reyna’s second goal was a reward for continuing his run at goal as Dortmund put together an impressive passing sequence that concluded with a clever back-heel pass finding a streaking Reyna for an easy finish.

Dortmund will play in the DFB Pokal final against RB Leipzig, which defeated Werder Bremen on Friday, 2-1, in the other semifinal.

Reyna will square off with an RB Leipzig side featuring fellow USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, who did not play in Leipzig’s semifinal win.

The DFB Pokal Final is set for May 13 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.