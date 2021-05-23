Horvath, Ream, Carter-Vickers and the American players poised to be on the move this summer

With another domestic season in the books for most European and South American clubs, players will soon be shuffling for new moves in their careers.

Ethan Horvath, Tim Ream, and Cameron Carter-Vickers are just three of the handful of Americans Abroad players who are set to be on the move this summer due to different circumstances. Several other Americans could also be out of their current situations this summer and may be forced to test the market in order to keep playing overseas.

DeAndre Yedlin was one such player before he finalized a winter move to Galatasaray, earning a new contract. Geoff Cameron, Alfredo Morales, and Bobby Wood all made the move to MLS in hopes of continuing their lengthy professional careers.

The MLS transfer window remains open and could be an early option for some players set to leave their current teams.

Here is a closer look at the American Abroad players set to be out of contract this summer:

Ethan Horvath

Horvath has been linked with a move away from Belgian side Club Brugge in the past and now could see that come to fruition this summer.

Horvath only made four appearances this season for the league champions, including a season finale loss to Genk. The 25-year-old was a regular before Mignolet’s arrival in 2020, but since has become a spectator at Brugge this season.

It is undecided whether or not Horvath would stay in Belgium if another club came calling, but in hopes of remaining an option for the U.S. Men’s National Team, he should definitely try and find the best situation for him to play regularly.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Carter-Vickers’ lengthy time with Tottenham looks set to come to an end this summer with the American hoping to catch on elsewhere in hopes of playing first team football.

The Tottenham loanee recently saw his spell with Bournemouth come to and, but a source close to the defender has confirmed to SBI that the EFL Championship club is in the mix to acquire him permanently. Newcastle United and Anderlecht are also in the mix for the 23-year-old’s services and Tottenham could recoup funds ahead of a possible upheaval heading into 2021-22.

Carter-Vickers’ option was picked up for next season, but it seems unlikely that he will get a chance to fight his way into the Tottenham backline.

Tim Ream

Ream played a crucial part in Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League last summer, but could be playing elsewhere unless he is offered a new deal at Craven Cottage.

The 33-year-old started the season as a regular in Scott Parker’s set up, but spent most of the season on the sidelines as he watched the London-based club drop back into the EFL Championship. A longtime veteran in England, Ream could be poised to make an MLS return this summer, or could also be on the move to a new English side.

Matthew Olosunde

Rotherham United’s fight to stay in the Championship came to an end on the final day of the season and Matthew Olosunde will certainly be linked with a few clubs in the coming weeks.

Olosunde joined the club in 2019 following his release from Manchester United and since has played consistently in the lower leagues of England. After helping Rotherham United gain promotion to the Championship last summer, Olosunde took positive steps forward in his first-ever season in the second tier.

Olosunde’s deal is set to run out this summer and Warne has hinted at a possible exit for the 22-year-old. The club has reportedly offered him a new contract, but Olosunde has not accepted it yet.

Dillon Powers

One half of the American duo at Dundee United could be set to embark on a new opportunity as Dillon Powers is in the final months of his contract.

The former Orlando City and Colorado Rapids midfielder made the move to Dundee United in 2020 and teamed up with fellow American Ian Harkes at the club. Powers made 17 appearances this season for the Tangerines, but missed ample time in the second half of the campaign due to a head injury.

Dundee United fought off any relegation worries and will be back in the top flight next season.

Kenny Saief

Kenny Saief’s loan in Poland has come to an end and there is no guarantee that Anderlecht will re-sign him in the coming weeks.

Saief grabbed an opportunity in Poland to continue playing regularly, finishing with 23 combined appearances for Lechia Gdansk. The 27-year-old failed to find the back of the net for the mid-table side, and he only could register one assist.

After not making a major impact in his loan there, Saief could be on the move elsewhere if Anderlecht doesn’t see a future for him in Belgium.

Joel Sonora

Former U.S. Under-17 and Under-20 Men’s National Team player Joel Sonora remains in Argentina for the time being with only a short period of time left on his contract.

Sonora has made 14 combined appearances for Talleres across all competitions, registering two assists in league play. The 24-year-old Texas native showed good moments with Arsenal, but has remained with Talleres this season.

At the prime of his career, Sonora cannot afford to sit and wait at Talleres especially if a better opportunity comes along.

Alan Sonora

Alan Sonora is in the same situation as his brother Joel in Argentina with only four months left on his deal at Independiente.

Sonora has only appeared once this season and is also in a situation where he needs to be playing regularly. The 22-year-old worked his way to the first team in 2018, but has only been used five times in 2021.

Maybe the Sonora brothers will embark on a new opportunity together if the right team comes calling.