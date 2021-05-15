John Brooks and Wolfsburg all but secure UEFA Champions League berth

U.S. Men’s National Team defender John Books recently told SBI that playing in the UEFA Champions League is a dream he’s desperate to realize. On Saturday, Brooks and Wolfsburg all but secured their place in Europe’s top club competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-3 loss to Schalke has left Wolfsburg virtually uncatchable in the race for the Bundesliga top four, with Wolfsburg holding a three-point lead on Frankfurt, and a +10 goal difference with one match remaining.

Wolfsburg can make its Champions League qualification official with a win or draw in either of its final two matches, starting with Sunday’s clash with RB Leipzig.

Brooks can thank a fellow American for helping secure his first Champions League berth, with American forward Matthew Hoppe coming off the bench for Schalke and scoring what wound up being the game-winning goal against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg is one of the best defensive teams in the Bundesliga this season and Brooks has been a major reason for it. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has helped Oliver Glasner’s side concede just 32 goals this season, four more than league leader RB Leipzig.

Brooks, 28, has played in 30 of Wolfsburg’s 32 league matches to date, scoring two goals and totaling over 2,600 minutes of action. He’s helped Wolfsburg pick up 11 league victories in 2021 compared to only four defeats over the second half of the season.

Wolfsburg hasn’t reached the UEFA Champions League since the 2015-16 season, where it reached the quarterfinals before being beaten by Real Madrid.