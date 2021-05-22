Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen relegated after loss in Bundesliga finale

Werder Bremen saw its season-ending free fall end with a fall right out of the German Bundesliga.

Josh Sargent’s team suffered a 4-2 loss on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach, which sealed Werder Bremen’s fate when FC Köln defeated Schalke to jump ahead of Werder Bremen into the promotion playoff spot in 16th place in the Bundesliga.

Those results have doomed Werder Bremen to life in the 2. Bundesliga next season, and leaves Sargent’s club future in question. Relegation will make Bremen’s financial struggles even greater, and will require the club to sell players that can generate good transfer revenue.

Sargent’s status as one of the most coveted transfer targets on Bremen’s roster makes him very likely to make a transfer move this summer. Sargent finished the season with seven goals and two assists in all competitions.

If Sargent makes a move, as expected, it will signal the end of a three-year stint Sargent spent at the club, which gave him his first professional contract. Werder Bremen narrowly avoided relegation last season, but an 0-9-1 record in its final 10 Bundesliga matches doomed the team to automatic relegation.

FC Köln will now place in the Bundesliga promotion playoff against whichever team finishes in third place in the 2.Bundesliga. One of the teams that could play in the promotion playoff is Greuther Fürth, which features American midfielder Julian Green.

Sargent will now join the USMNT for its training camp ahead of the May 30 friendly against Switzerland, as the team prepares for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Honduras, on June 3 in Denver.