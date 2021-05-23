Julian Green's goal helps Greuther Fürth earn promotion to Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth went into Sunday’s 2.Bundesliga finale needing other results to go its way in order to secure an automatic place in the Bundesliga, and it was an American helping make that dream happen.

Julian Green’s 69th-minute equalizer eventually proved to be the goal that earned Greuther Fürth automatic promotion to the Bundesliga after a 3-2 victory against Fortuna Dusseldorf along with a Holstein Kiel loss to Darmstadt.

Greuther Fürth looked like it would have to settle for a place in the Promotion Playoff in the first half when Dusseldorf opened the scoring in the 26th minute and Greuther Fürth midfielder Anton Stach was issued a red card just before halftime.

Branimir Hrgota’s 53rd minute equalizer gave the home team new life, but Dusseldorf responded just three minutes later to make the score 2-1 to the visitors.

That is when Green stepped up, bundling home a cross from close range to make the score 2-2 and give him his 10th goal of the season in all competitions:

The Julian Green goal (his 10th of the season) that would earn Greuther Fürth promotion to the Bundesliga if Fürth can hold on the 2-2 draw or take the lead: pic.twitter.com/jov7GAKdva — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) May 23, 2021

Darmstadt did Greuther Fürth a favor by taking the lead on Holstein Kiel and eventually holding on for a 3-2 victory. Dickson Abiama came off the bench to give Greuther Fürth a 3-2 lead in the 83rd minute and it wasn’t long before the celebrations began in Fürth when it became clear the club would be heading back to the Bundesliga for just the second time in club history, and first time since 2012.

The victory capped a dream season for Green, who also received his first U.S. Men’s National Team call-up since 2018 last week. Greuther Fürth securing automatic promotion, and avoiding the Promotion Playoff, will give Green the opportunity to head to USMNT camp ahead of the team’s friendly against Switzerland in what will be Green’s first chance to impress USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter.

Given his performance on Sunday, Green will head to USMNT camp full of confidence, both as an in-form player and as a player who knows he will be heading back to the Bundesliga.