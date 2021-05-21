Liverpool - Crystal Palace headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

There is plenty to observe in the final weekend of the regular season for many of Europe’s top leagues this weekend.

There has been no shortage of drama in the Liverpool campaign this year, and Sunday’s contest against Crystal Palace should see the Reds claim fourth place in the Premier League ranks and back into the UEFA Champions League picture for next year.

Don’t rule anything out though. Liverpool has been caught napping a handful of occasions this year. Palace will be extra motivated to not only play spoiler, but send manager Roy Hodgson home with a win in the final match of his managerial career.

In the event Liverpool can not get it done, Leicester City is next in line and they’ll need to take care of business against a down but dangerous Tottenham squad.

In the Italian UCL picture, Juventus is still on the outside looking in and needs Hellas Verona to pull off a shocking upset against Napoli.

The best survival storyline to be found takes place in Germany, where Werder Bremen is at risk of swapping places with Koln and being sent down. Werder is harshly tasked with Borussia Monchengladbach while Koln faces a much more passable test against Schalke.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Liverpool’s job is simple: win and you’re in. The team has been imperfect under pressure at several points in the season, and Palace has weapons to entertain the idea of an upset.

2. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea. Christian Pulisic and the Blues can take some pressure off the already pressure-packed Champions League final by securing their place in next season’s competition with a win.

2. Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – Depending on what happens in Liverpool, this one could be the difference between UCL and Europa for the Foxes.

4. Angers SCO vs Lille – If Tim Weah and Lille can finish its season with a win, it can secure its first Ligue 1 title since 2011.

5. Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach – It is a cruel matchup for Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen, which occupies the relegation playoff spot. The could be in real trouble if they fall to a superior side and Koln finds a win against a porous Schalke.

