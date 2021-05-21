Liverpool - Crystal Palace headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

There is plenty to observe in the final weekend of the regular season for many of Europe’s top leagues this weekend.
There has been no shortage of drama in the Liverpool campaign this year, and Sunday’s contest against Crystal Palace should see the Reds claim fourth place in the Premier League ranks and back into the UEFA Champions League picture for next year.
Don’t rule anything out though. Liverpool has been caught napping a handful of occasions this year. Palace will be extra motivated to not only play spoiler, but send manager Roy Hodgson home with a win in the final match of his managerial career.
In the event Liverpool can not get it done, Leicester City is next in line and they’ll need to take care of business against a down but dangerous Tottenham squad.
In the Italian UCL picture, Juventus is still on the outside looking in and needs Hellas Verona to pull off a shocking upset against Napoli.
The best survival storyline to be found takes place in Germany, where Werder Bremen is at risk of swapping places with Koln and being sent down. Werder is harshly tasked with Borussia Monchengladbach while Koln faces a much more passable test against Schalke.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Liverpool’s job is simple: win and you’re in. The team has been imperfect under pressure at several points in the season, and Palace has weapons to entertain the idea of an upset.
2. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea. Christian Pulisic and the Blues can take some pressure off the already pressure-packed Champions League final by securing their place in next season’s competition with a win.
2. Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – Depending on what happens in Liverpool, this one could be the difference between UCL and Europa for the Foxes.
4. Angers SCO vs Lille – If Tim Weah and Lille can finish its season with a win, it can secure its first Ligue 1 title since 2011.
5. Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach – It is a cruel matchup for Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen, which occupies the relegation playoff spot. The could be in real trouble if they fall to a superior side and Koln finds a win against a porous Schalke.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online
Friday
La Liga
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Levante vs Cádiz
National Women’s Soccer League
7:30 p.m. -Twitch- Racing Louisville FC vs Washington Spirit
Primera B Nacional
1:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Quilmes vs Club Atlético Mitre
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar
12:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Wellington Phoenix vs Western United
EFL League One
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Blackpool vs Oxford United
Ligue 2
2:45 p.m. -fuboTV- Toulouse vs Grenoble Foot 38
D1 Féminine
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Stade de Reims Féminines vs PSG
USL Championship
9 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Monarchs vs Austin Bold
9 p.m. -ESPN+- Colorado Springs vs New Mexico United
Saturday
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Köln vs Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Wolfsburg vs Mainz 05
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Hoffenheim vs Hertha BSC
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Bayern München vs Augsburg
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
La Liga
12 p.m. -fuboTV- Eibar vs Barcelona
12 p.m. -fuboTV- Huesca vs Valencia
12 p.m. -fuboTV- Osasuna vs Real Sociedad
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Madrid vs Villarreal
12 p.m. -fuboTV- Celta de Vigo vs Real Betis
12 p.m. -fuboTV- Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Cagliari vs Genoa
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Sampdoria vs Parma
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Crotone vs Fiorentina
Liga MX
9 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Cruz Azul vs Pachuca
Major League Soccer
1 p.m. -ESPN+- Club de Foot Montreal vs FC Cincinnati
3:30 p.m. -ABC, ESPN Deportes- Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy
6 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Orlando City SC vs Toronto FC
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- NYCFC vs Columbus Crew
8 p.m. -ESPN+- Dallas vs Real Salt Lake
8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- New England vs New York Red Bulls
9 p.m. -ESPN+- Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps
10 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City
10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- LAFC vs Colorado Rapids
National Women’s Soccer League
7 p.m. -Paramount+- North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride
8 p.m. -Paramount+- Chicago Red Stars vs NJ/NY Gotham FC
Primera División
6 p.m. -fuboTV- Independiente vs Colón
Primera B Nacional
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Santamarina vs Defensores de Belgrano
Australian A-League
5:10 a.m. -ESPN+- Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners
2:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Primera A
7 p.m. -fuboTV- Mushuc Runa vs Emelec
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth
1:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Swansea City vs Barnsley
EFL League One
10:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Sunderland vs Lincoln City
CAF Champions League
9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly
Primera Division
4:30 p.m. -fuboTV- César Vallejo vs Sporting Cristal
LigaPro
1 p.m. -fuboTV- Benfica II vs Porto II
Scottish FA Cup
9 a.m. -ESPN+- St. Johnstone vs Hibernian
USL Championship
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Indy Eleven vs Sporting Kansas City II
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Charlotte Independence
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Miami FC
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Louisville City vs San Diego Loyal
8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- San Antonio vs Birmingham Legion
9:30 p.m. -ESPN+- El Paso Locomotive vs Rio Grande Valley
10 p.m. -ESPN+- Orange County SC vs Sacramento Republic
10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Phoenix Rising vs Las Vegas Lights
USL League One
6:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Richmond Kickers vs North Carolina
7 p.m. Tormenta vs Greenville Triumph
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Fort Lauderdale
10 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto II vs North Texas
Primera Division
2 p.m. -fuboTV- Fénix vs Peñarol
Sunday
Premier League
11 a.m. -USA- Aston Villa vs Chelsea
11 a.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Newcastle United
11 a.m. -CNBC, fuboTV- Manchester City vs Everton
11 a.m. -NBC, fuboTV- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
11 a.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Burnley
11 a.m. -Peacock- West Ham United vs Southampton
11 a.m. -Peacock- Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
11 a.m. -Peacock- Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion
11 a.m. -GOLF- Wolverhampton vs Manchester United
La Liga
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Granada vs Getafe
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A
9 a.m. -ESPN+- Inter vs Udinese
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Spezia vs Roma
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Atalanta vs Milan
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Sassuolo vs Lazio
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Bologna vs Juventus
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV- Torino vs Benevento
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Napoli vs Hellas Verona
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Brest vs PSG
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Lens vs Monaco
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Angers SCO vs Lille
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Nantes vs Montpellier
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Olympique Lyonnais vs Nice
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Metz vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
8 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Puebla vs Santos Laguna
Major League Soccer
4:30 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes- Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United
7 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union
9 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes- Nashville SC vs Austin FC
National Women’s Soccer League
6 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Portland Thorns vs OL Reign
7 p.m. -Paramount+- Houston Dash vs Kansas City NWSL
Primera División
2:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Racing Club vs Boca Juniors
Australian A-League
4:10 a.m. -ESPN+- Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
6:15 a.m. -ESPN+- Perth Glory vs Macarthur
Primera A
5:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Delfin vs LDU Quito
10 p.m. -fuboTV- Barcelona vs Olmedo
EFL League Two
7:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Morecambe vs Tranmere Rovers
1:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Forest Green Rovers vs Newport County
Bundesliga 2
9:30 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App, Sky Sport Bundesl…- Greuther Fürth vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
CAF Confederation Cup
9 a.m. -fuboTV- Enyimba vs Pyramids FC
12 p.m. -fuboTV- ASC Diaraf vs Cotonsport
12 p.m. -fuboTV- JS Kabylie vs CS Sfaxien
12 p.m. -fuboTV- Raja Casablanca vs Orlando Pirates
Primera Division
12 p.m. -fuboTV- Sport Huancayo vs Sport Boys
Allsvenskan
9 a.m. -ESPN+- Kalmar vs Hammarby
USL Championship
2 p.m. -ESPN+- Charleston Battery vs New York RB II
3:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Atlanta United II vs Memphis 901
8 p.m. -ESPN+- LA Galaxy II vs Oakland Roots
Primera Division
2 p.m. -fuboTV- Progreso vs Nacional
Comments