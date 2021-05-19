MLS Ticker: Minnesota United adds Fragapane, NYCFC sign Brazilian forward, and more

Minnesota United added more attacking firepower after a slow start in MLS, acquiring Argentine winger Franco Fragapane from Club Atlético Talleres of the Argentine Primera División.

The Loons signed Fragapane to a four-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money and he will occupy an international spot on Minnesota’s roster.

Fragapane joins MLS after two seasons with Talleres where he made appearances in the Copa Superliga, Copa Maradona, Copa Argentina, Copa Sudamericana and Copa de la Liga. He has 32 career goals, including four in the last month.

The winger is a product of the Boca Juniors youth system, and made his pro debut with Boca in 2012. Fragapane was loaned out to Elche CF Ilicitano of the Spanish second division in 2014 and made his La Liga debut with the main squad against Atletico Madrid.

He joins Roman Abila as major attacking acquisitions by Minnesota United after losing Kevin Molino and parting ways with Kei Kamara in the offseason.

NYCFC signs Magno to Young DP deal

New York City added an exciting young talent to its roster with hopes for an immediate impact in the near future.

Talles Magno signed with the Eastern Conference club as a Young Designated Player from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama. Magno’s contract runs through the 2026 season.

The Rio de Janeiro native came through the Vasco da Gama academy before starting for their First Team in 2019 as a 16-year-old. The forward played in 61 total matches for Vasco including 49 in the Brazilian Serie A where he scored five goals.

Magno, a 2019 Under-17 World Cup winner for Brazil, comes from the same academy which has produced current players such as Philippe Coutinho and Douglas Luis. He becomes the third Brazilian on NYCFC’s roster which also boasts Heber and Thiago Andrade.

Atlanta United cuts ties with Lisandro Lopez

Atlanta United announced Tuesday it has agreed to mutually terminate the contract of forward Lisandro López.

López joined Atlanta United on January 25th and appeared in four matches for the club this season. The 38-year-old forward has more than 600 professional appearances and 244 goals scored at the club level while also featuring seven times for the Argentina National Team.

He won five league titles and five cup competitions during an 18-year career in Argentina, Portugal, France, Qatar and Brazil. Lopez’s departure leaves Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Josef Martinez, Erick “Cubo” Torres as the forwards on the Five Stripes roster.