MLS Week 4 Scoreboard: Red Bulls beat TFC, Union win in Chicago, and more

It is Rivalry Week in Major League Soccer and the Week 4 schedule is loaded with some of the most high-profile clashes the league has to offer.

Saturday’s early action saw the New York Red Bulls defeat Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena, with young midfielders Caden Clark and Frankie Amaya providing the goals.

The Philadelphia Union earned their first win of the season by going on the road to knock off the Chicago Fire.

The marquee match of the day takes place on Saturday night, with the LA Galaxy playing host to Los Angeles FC in the season’s first installment of the LA Derby.

Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s MLS Week 4 action:

Fire 0, Union 2 (Final)

(Cory Burke 51′, Jakob Glesnes 60′)

Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 0 (Final)

(Frankie Amaya 32′, Caden Clark 69′)

Crew 3, D.C. United 1 – 2nd Half

(Lucas Zelarayan 20′, Felix Brillant OG 63′, Tony Alfaro OG 83′) – (Ola Kamara 82′)

Nashville SC 2, Revolution 0 – 2nd Half

(C.J. Sapong 25′, Alex Muyl 75′)

Whitecaps 2, CF Montreal 0

(Cristian Dájome 57′, 71′)

Man of the Match: Cristian Dájome proved to be the difference-maker for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, maintaining his composure from the spot to open the scoring. The Colombian international doubled his side’s lead with just under 20 minutes to play, leading the Whitecaps to a crucial three points.

Moment of the Match: Both sides were unable to find the breakthrough until Kamal Miller hauled down Dájome inside the box for the all-important penalty shot. The Whitecaps winger made no mistake, slotting home expertly past Clement Diop.

Match to Forget: Bjørn Johnsen was rewarded with his first start since making the move to Major League Soccer and failed to deliver on Saturday. The towering forward wasted a gilt-edge chance in the first half, with Max Crepeau denying him from in close.

FC Dallas vs. Dynamo – 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City vs. NYCFC – 6 p.m.

L.A. Galaxy vs. LAFC – 8 p.m.

Rapids vs. Minnesota United 10 p.m.

Friday

Real Salt Lake 1 – Earthquakes 2

(Rubio Rubin 43′) – (Chris Wondolowski 83′, 87′)

Man of the Match: Chris Wondolowski came off the bench and provided a needed boost for San Jose to pick up three points in Utah. The veteran striker scored a pair of goals in a four-minute span to swing the match in the Quakes’ favor for good.

Moment of the Match: Wondolowski’s second goal proved to be the winner and suck the energy out of the RSL faithful at Rio Tinto Stadium. It was another example of the ability Wondolowski has, whether off the bench or starting.

Match to Forget: Erik Holt. The RSL centerback was beaten on Wondolowski’s winner and was in poor position on both of his goals.