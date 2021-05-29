MLS Week Seven Scoreboard: Galaxy hosts Earthquakes, NYCFC faces LAFC, and more

The MLS regular season continues on Saturday with 11 matches scheduled including one of the league’s more prominent rivalries.

The L.A. Galaxy faces off with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night, looking to rebound from a disappointing 3-0 loss in Portland last weekend. Javier Hernandez has been sensational for Greg Vanney’s side this season and will look to be among the goals again, knowing the Earthquakes possess some high-flyers of their own.

An inter-conference showdown between LAFC and NYCFC at Banc of California Stadium will also be a must-watch with eye-raising attacking talent on display. Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi will try to give Bob Bradley’s side a second-straight win while NYCFC has failed to win in its last three outings.

Two of the Eastern Conference hopefuls will meet at Mapfre Stadium as the Columbus Crew hosts Toronto FC. Caleb Porter’s side has only won two of its last five matches, and did lose to TFC 2-0 back on May 12th. Chris Armas has seen his club fail to win its last two matches and four from the last five overall.

Elsewhere, Sporting KC returns home to face the Houston Dynamo while Minnesota United visits Real Salt Lake in the final match of the evening. The New York Red Bulls will welcome Orlando City to Harrison in one of two early kickoffs.

SBI will be providing scoring updates and post-match breakdowns on the top performances and moments so be sure to check in throughout the day

Here is a closer look at today’s MLS action:

MLS SCOREBOARD

Fire 0, CF Montreal 1 (Final)

(Mason Toye 87′)

Red Bulls 2, Orlando City 1 (Final)

Caden Clark 35′, Cristen Casseres 60′)-(Silvester van der Water 84′)

Crew 2, Toronto FC 0 (Second half)

(Luis Díaz 12′, Gyasi Zardes 21′)

FC Cincinnati 0, Revolution 1 (Second Half)

(Adam Buska 70′)

Atlanta United 1, Nashville SC 0 (First Half)

(Marcelino Moreno 6′)

LAFC – NYCFC – 5 p.m.