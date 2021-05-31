MLS Week 7 Scoreboard: Union rout Timbers, Austin FC ties Sounders

Sunday’s MLS action included only two matches, with games on either coast to follow the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2-1 loss against Switzerland in a friendly.

In Philadelphia, Kacper Przyblko continued his hot streak as the Union dominated against the Portland Timbers. The Union rolled to a 3-0 win and improved to second in the Eastern Conference standings.

In Seattle, VAR found Raul Ruidiaz offside, which negated a late goal for Fredy Montero. The Sounders settled for a draw with conference rivals Austin FC.

Here is a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

MLS WEEK 7 SCOREBOARD

SUNDAY

Union 3, Timbers 0

(Kacper Przybylko 26’, Sergio Santos 31’, Jack Elliott 63’)

Man of the Match: Kacper Przybylko continued his good season with a goal and assist in the comfortable Union win. Przybylko now sits seven goals away from C.J. Sapong for second all-time in club history.

Moment of the Match: Sergio Santos’ first-half goal truly put the Union in cruise control for the rest of the match. The forward capped a strong first half for the club.

Match to Forget: The entire Timbers backline failed to deal with the Union on set pieces and struggled to put together any consistent movements in the loss.

Sounders 0, Austin FC 0 (Final)

Man of the Match: Yeimar turned in a strong performance at centerback, playing in front of an inexperienced goalkeeper in Seattle’s Stefan Cleveland. Yeimar made three tackles and completed 83% of his passes.

Moment of the Match: Fredy Montero thought he’d become the hero of the night, but he was off the pitch just a minute later. Montero had scored a goal at the back post on the end of a cross. However, VAR reviewed the call and found Raul Ruidiaz offside. Montero was substituted out of the game for Will Bruin shortly after the review.

Match to Forget: It was a difficult match for Raul Ruidiaz, who was unfortunate to have been slightly offside for the would-be Montero goal. Ruidiaz seemed out of character this match, failing to arrive on the end of early crosses and having trouble dribbling past Austin’s centerbacks.

SATURDAY

Fire 0, CF Montreal 1 (Final)

(Mason Toye 87′)

Man of the Match: Clement Diop. The CF Montreal goalkeeper made six saves to keep the visitors in a match the Fire could very easily have taken a lead in.

Moment of the Match: Wyatt Omsberg looked to have a last-ditch equalizer for the Fire, only to have the match official use VAR to make an offside ruling.

Match to Forget: Fabian Herbers had a quiet day for the Fire, managing just two shots on the day, but his second shot, which came on a wide-open look after a beautiful pass from Ignacio Aliseda, was saved, denying the Fire the lead, and a potential win.

Red Bulls 2, Orlando City 1 (Final)

(Caden Clark 35′, Cristen Casseres 60′) – (Silvester van der Water 84′)

Man of the Match: Cristian Casseres Jr not only scored the game-winning goal with a beauty, but was also a commanding defensive presence in midfield, registering a game-high seven tackles.

Moment of the Match: Casseres delivered a stunning free kick winner in the 60th minute that gave Pedro Gallese no chance.

Match to Forget: Michael Halliday struggled at right back, losing his mark on Caden Clark on the Red Bulls’ first goal. He was replaced in the 63rd minute.

Crew 2, Toronto FC 1 (Final)

(Luis Díaz 12′, Gyasi Zardes 21′) – (Ayo Akinola 52′)

Man of the Match: Pedro Santos helped set up both of the Crew’s goals with outstanding assists.

Moment of the Match: The first Crew goal was due to some quick thinking, as Santos sent a long ball into the open field off a TFC corner kick and Luis Diaz capitalized, catching TFC late to get back as he raced forward and finished well.

Match to Forget: Chris Mavinga failed to get a head on the corner kick that sparked the Crew’s first goal, then he was beaten on the Zardes goal.

FC Cincinnati 0, Revolution 1 (Final)

(Adam Buska 70′)

Man of the Match: Matt Turner was lights out on the few chances FC Cincinnati managed to muster, which was needed in a nervy game with no margin for error on his part.

Moment of the Match: Adam Buska’s set-piece finish made the difference, earning his third goal in as many games in the process. Credit Carles Gil with the assist.

Match to Forget: Another no-goal performance from $13-million headlining acquisition Brenner sees his goal-less streak extend to five games now.

Atlanta United 2, Nashville SC 2 (Final)

(Marcelino Moreno 6′, Erik Lopez 51′) – (Hany Mukhtar 80′, 83′)

Man of the Match: Hany Mukhtar helped bring Nashville SC all the way back from 2-0 down with a pair of goals to earn a valuable road point.

Moment of the Match: Erik Lopez’s back-heel goal was the prettiest finish of the day, but Mukhtar’s first goal was both excellent and ultimately key to sparking the comeback.

Match to Forget: Brooks Lennon will want to erase the last 10 minutes of the match. His weak challenge allowed Mukhtar to score his first, then Lennon was marking nobody in particular when Mukhtar came free on the back-post for the equalizer.

LAFC 1 NYCFC 2 (Final)

(Corey Baird 56′) – (Jesus Medina 70′, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi 90′)

Man of the Match: Jesus Medina scored the equalizer for NYCFC, then delivered the corner kick that eventually led to the winning finish by Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

Moment of the Match: Tajouri-Shradi’s winner stunned the LAFC crowd, giving NYCFC an improbable 90th-minute victory.

Match to Forget: Mark-Anthony Kaye’s terrible turnover in his own penalty area in the 70th minute led directly to NYCFC’s equalizer.

Galaxy 1, Earthquakes 0 (Final)

(Tanner Beason (OG) 70′)

Man of the Match: Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond came up big once again for the Galaxy, making 12 saves and earning the clean sheet.

Moment of the Match: In the 83rd minute, the Earthquakes made an attempt to find an equalizer with a long-range effort from Andres Rios that was pushed aside by Bond, but loose in the box for Shea Salinas and Bond sprawled to his feet to make the double save on Salinas to save the Galaxy lead.

Match to Forget: Tanner Beason deflected a Samuel Grandsir cross into the back of his own net, gifting the Galaxy the decisive goal and victory.

Inter Miami 0, D.C. United 3 (Final)

(Ola Kamara 15′, 71′; Paul Arriola 21′)

Man of the Match: D.C. United striker Ola Kamara bagged a brace with a pair of clinical efforts and proved a handful for Inter Miami’s defense all night.

Moment of the Match: Kamara’s opening goal in the 15th minute set the tone for D.C. United’s road victory, as he clinically fired home after the team pounced on an Inter Miami mistake high up the field.

Match to Forget: Few Inter Miami players performed well in this one, but Nicolas Figal had possibly the roughest night after unnecessarily turning the ball over on the early winner and struggling in other moments.

Sporting KC 3, Dynamo 2 (Final)

(Gianluca Busio 51′, Alan Pulido 61′, Gadi Kinda 65′) – (Matias Vera 13′, Maximiliano Urruti 90+4′)

Man of the Match: Gianluca Busio turned in perhaps his best match in a Sporting KC uniform just a few days after turning 19 years old. Busio scored on a perfectly placed free kick and then assisted Gadi Kinda’s 65th-minute goal.

Moment of the Match: Gianluca Busio brought Sporting KC level with a perfect free kick that deflected off the top left corner of the post and froze Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric.

Match to Forget: It was a difficult match for all of Houston’s front line, namely Fafa Picault and Memo Rodriguez. Maximiliano Urruti scored a late goal, but he missed a clear-cut chance earlier in which he came 1v1 with Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Rapids 3, FC Dallas 0 (Final)

(Keegan Rosenberry 13′, Tanner Tessmann (OG) 41′, Michael Barrios 71′)

Man of the Match: Auston Trusty was a force in the back for the Rapids, registering a game-high 10 clearances to go with four tackles and three interceptions while also producing a goal when his hard shot forced an own-goal.

Moment of the Match: Keegan Rosenberry’s beautifully-struck opening goal set the tone for the night for the Rapids.

Match to Forget: Getting beaten comes with the job of being a centerback, but Bressan being beaten by Auston Trusty on the second Rapids goal was hard to forgive.

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 1 (Final)

(Damir Kreilach 13′) – (Niko Hansen 78′)

Man of the Match: Aaron Herrera helped set up RSL’s lone goal and was extremely active on the defensive end.

Moment of the Match: Minnesota United look on its way to defeat when Niko Hansen took a gift from RSL and converted it into a late equalizer.

Match to Forget: Zac MacMath made the inexplicable decision to try and punch a ball away that he could just as easily have caught, leading to the calamitous equalizer for the Loons.