MLS Week Six Scoreboard: Timbers rout Galaxy, FC Cincy tops CF Montreal, and more

The Portland Timbers rolled over the LA Galaxy and FC Cincinnati defeated CF Montreal in Saturday’s early MLS action.

A Derrick Williams red card left the Galaxy with 10 men in a match that was goal-less just before halftime, and the Timbers took full advantage, rolling to a 3-0 victory at Providence Park. Felipe Mora scored a double while Diego Valeri added a third to send the Timbers to their third win of the season.

FC Cincinnati posted its first win of the season, overcoming a second-half deficit as Gustavo Vallecilla’s first goal for his new club earned Cincy a 2-1 win over CF Montreal in South Florida, where CF Montreal is playing its home matches.

The Saturday night slate features Toronto FC’s visit to Orlando City, and the struggling Columbus Crew’s trip to Yankee Stadium to take on an in-form New York City FC side.

East-leading New England will look to dispose of a New York Red Bulls side coping with the loss of injured defensive standout Aaron Long.

SBI will be providing scoring updates and breakdowns of the top performers and moments throughout the day so be sure to check in for the latest from Saturday’s MLS schedule.

Enjoy the action:

MLS SCOREBOARD

CF Montreal 1, FC Cincinnati 2

(Djordje Mihailovic 56′) – (Jürgen Locadia 70′, Gustavo Vallecilla 86′)

Man of the Match: In his second start of the season, center back Gustavo Vallecilla held down a solid 90-minute shift defensively and headed in the go-ahead goal to open his Cincinnati and MLS accounts.

Moment of the Match: Jürgen Locadia’s equalizer in the 70th minute provided the spark needed for the team to pull off an uncharacteristic comeback victory.

Match to Forget: Romell Quioto had an empty net opportunity in the 45th minute. Instead of making the most of the time in his run-up to calculate, he fired off an errant shot that went wide for the most embarrassing miss of his career.

Timbers 3, LA Galaxy 0

(Felipe Mora 47′, 60′, Diego Valeri 69′)

Man of the Match: After a bone-crushing tackle by Derrick Williams, Felipe Mora was brought on to replace Andy Polo and scored a brace as part of a comfortable victory for the Timbers.

Moment of the Match: On the eve of half time, LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams was given a straight red for a horror tackle on Andy Polo and leaving the Galaxy with 10 men for the remainder of the match. Polo was seen in a leg brace in the second half, but hopefully he escaped a serious injury.

Match to Forget: Derrick Williams. His red card in the 44th minute completely changed the game and the Irish international is facing a one match ban at the minimum.

Fire 0, Inter Miami 0 (Second Half)

Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC, 7 pm ESPN+

NYCFC vs. Crew, 7:30 pm ESPN+

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Revs vs. Red Bulls, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Dynamo vs. Whitecaps 9 p.m., ESPN+

Earthquakes vs. Sporting KC, 10 p.m., ESPN+

LAFC vs. Rapids 10:30 p.m., ESPN+