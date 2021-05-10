Pulisic, Reyna, Dest headline preliminary USMNT roster for Nations League

The Concacaf Nations League semifinals in June have long been expected to feature a full-strength U.S. Men’s National Team, and now we have a more clear picture of what that team could look like.

The preliminary rosters for the Concacaf Nations League were revealed on Monday and the USMNT roster features all the top players in the pool, including Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest and Zack Steffen.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter will have a lot of work to do as he chooses a final 23-player group from this roster. The competition at striker, centerback and central midfield will be particularly tough.

The USMNT faces Honduras in the Nations League semifinals on June 3rd in Denver, with the winner facing the winner of the Mexico-Costa Rica semifinal on June 6 in the final.

The Americans are gearing up for a busy rest of 2021, and will next play on May 30 against Switzerland in a tune-up match ahead of the Concacaf Nations League.

Here is the 40-man preliminary USMNT roster for the Concacaf Nations League:

Preliminary USMNT Nations League roster

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, David Ochoa, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner

DEFENDERS: John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Mark McKenzie, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Luca De La Torre, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Owen Otasowie, Kellyn Acosta, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Jackson Yueill

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, Konrad De La Fuente, Daryl Dike, Nicholas Gioacchini, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu, Tim Weah, Gyasi Zardes

What do you think of the roster? Who are you happy to see included? Who are you disappointed to see miss the cut?

Share your thoughts below.