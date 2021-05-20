Report: Richards set to return for Hoffenheim's season finale

Chris Richards has been on the sidelines over the past few weeks through injury, but is reportedly set to end his loan spell with one final appearance for Hoffenheim.

Richards, who has been recovering from a thigh injury, is back in training ahead of Saturday’s season finale against Hertha Berlin, Kicker reported Wednesday. The Bayern Munich loanee missed Hoffenheim’s last two league results, a 3-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach and a 1-1 draw with Freiburg.

The 21-year-old Richards has made 14 combined appearances for Sebastian Hoeness’ side, with 11 of those coming in Bundesliga play. Richards made a string of 10 consecutive appearances from February-April before his thigh injury forced him to the sidelines.

Hoffenheim is guaranteed an 11th place finish regardless of what happens in its season finale on Saturday. Richards has been linked with a permanent stay at Hoffenheim earlier this Spring, but with Julian Nagelsmann coming into the plans at Bayern, the centerback could be in the mix for a starting role next season.

Richards made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in November 2020 and since has made two additional appearances off the bench for Gregg Berhalter’s side in friendly action. With the Concacaf Nations League Final Four and Gold Cup set to take place between June-July, Richards could be in the mix for a spot on the final rosters.