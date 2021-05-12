Tyler Adams ruled out of German Cup Final

Tyler Adams was in a race against the clock to be fit for Thursday’s German Cup Final, but will unfortunately miss out for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Nagelsmann confirmed his absentees for this week’s clash with Borussia Dortmund and Adams has not recovered from his back injury in time. Adams also missed out of RB Leipzig’s 3-2 Bundesliga loss to the Black and Yellow over the weekend, and could be in jeopardy of missing the rest of the season.

Julian Nagelsmann confirms Tyler Adams is out of the DFB-Pokal Finale. Hasn’t recovered in time. #RBLBVB — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) May 12, 2021

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has been a key contributor to RB Leipzig’s top-four success this season, making 37 combined appearances between three different competitions. Adams scored his first league goal earlier this campaign, and has also registered one assist.

Adams has featured recently in his traditional No. 6 position for RB Leipzig, but has also seen time as a right wing back in Nagelsmann’s set up. His recent injury will see him miss out on a head-to-head matchup with international teammate Gio Reyna, who is eligible for Edin Terzic’s side tomorrow.

RB Leipzig will be seeking to bring home a first-ever German Cup trophy while Borussia Dortmund has won the tournament four times in its history.