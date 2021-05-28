UEFA Champions League final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

By Tyler Snipes | May 28, 2021 11:00 am ET

Since taking over at Manchester City in 2016, Pep Guardiola has won every trophy for the taking in England.

Continental success has eluded him, though.

Saturday sees him working on the grandest stage in the European scene: the UEFA Champions League Final.

Back in his Barcelona days, he won two UCL titles but has since never led a a team to the final. The achievement is the only thing left to accomplish on his resume at City and if he can get the job done, it will represent the first-ever UCL trophy in the cabinet for the team.

Chelsea and mid-season hire Thomas Tuchel stand in the way, and they represent one of the few teams to cause Manchester City real problems this year, though.

Winning two of three games in the matchup this season, including the FA Cup final, the Blues should be full of confidence in their bid to return to UCL glory for the first time since 2012.

Across the globe, the men’s international scene returns this weekend. A handful of heavyweight squads will be looking to tune up ahead of competitive games this summer. Both Mexico and the United States are in action this weekend after setting up shop in Europe ahead of CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals next week.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Manchester City vs Chelsea – One team will walk away from their campaign with a double with the highest prize in Europe representing the crown jewel. Holstein Kiel vs Köln – The fight is on for the last Bundesliga spot available for next season. Koln needed a lot of help to survive this long, and is tasked with a Holstien Kiel side with the wherewithal to knock Bayern Munich out of the German Cup. Switzerland vs United States – A handful of American stars will be missing due to club commitments. That makes way for someone to take center stage with a convincing performance. LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes – Two of the more fun teams to watch in the Western Conference do battle in the first California Clasico of the young MLS season. Barcelona vs Levante – On the women’s side, Barcelona looks like a trophy machine. With the UWCL trophy in hand, the team looks to take the Copa de la Reina on their way to a treble season.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

Men’s International Friendly

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN.com- Italy vs San Marino

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. -Twitch- North Carolina Courage vs Racing Louisville FC

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Melbourne Victory

Super Liga

1 p.m. –ESPN+– AGF vs AaB

CAF Super Cup

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Al Ahly vs RSB Berkane

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

USL League One

5 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs Fort Lauderdale

Saturday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Universo- Manchester City vs Chelsea

Bundesliga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Holstein Kiel vs Köln

Men’s International Friendly

12 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN.com- Sweden vs Finland

9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Mexico vs Iceland

Major League Soccer

1:08 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC

1:08 p.m. –ESPN+– Chicago Fire vs Montreal

3:08 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution

3:08 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC

3:38 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Nashville SC

5:08 p.m. –fuboTV, UniMás, Univision – LAFC vs New York City FC

7:03 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

8:08 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Inter Miami vs D.C. United

8:38 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo

9:08 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas

9:38 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United

National Women’s Soccer League

7:30 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets

5:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Sydney FC

11:35 p.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar

Primera A

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Delfin vs Nueve de Octubre

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Guayaquil City vs Mushuc Runa

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cuenca vs Técnico Universitario

EFL Championship

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Swansea City

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Real Monarchs

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Charlotte Independence

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Memphis 901

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Rio Grande Valley

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– New Mexico United vs Loudoun United

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs Las Vegas Lights

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Phoenix Rising

USL League One

5:30 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Toronto II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Richmond Kickers

Primera Division

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Liverpool vs Cerro Largo

Sunday

Ligue 1

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nantes vs Toulouse

Men’s International Friendly

2 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Switzerland vs United States

Liga MX

9:15 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

Major League Soccer

7:08 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers

9:38 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, ESPN+- Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC

National Women’s Soccer League

3 p.m. -Paramount+- NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Orlando Pride vs Kansas City

7 p.m. -Paramount+- OL Reign vs Washington Spirit

Primera A

5 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Orense

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Barcelona

EFL League One

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Blackpool vs Lincoln City

D1 Féminine

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Olympique Lyon vs PSG

Primera Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Cristal vs Universidad San Martín

Copa de la Reina

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Barcelona vs Levante

USL Championship

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City II vs El Paso Locomotive

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs Tacoma Defiance