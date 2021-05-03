UEFA Champions League semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Midseason hire Thomas Tuchel is on the verge of earning some long-term security at Chelsea.

Apart from steering the once-lost Blues back to the upper echelon of the Premier League, he also has his men primed to appear in a UEFA Champions League final.

On Wednesday, Chelsea hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of their semifinal matchup which is knotted up at 1-1, with the Blues having the away goal advantage. Certainly, they cannot plan to rest on that with a squad as dangerous and experienced as Madrid’s, though.

On the other side of the bracket, Paris Saint-Germain has its work cut out for it against Manchester City.

After taking a lead in the 15th minute of the first leg, PSG blew the lead and midfielder Idrissa Gueye didn’t help the case by earning a straight red, to factor himself out of Tuesday’s match.

The French giants will need to dig deep, but the fact that they took an early lead last week shows that they should be up for the task.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

THIS WEEK’S TOP 5 MATCHES TO WATCH

Chelsea vs Real Madrid – A nervy 1-1 contest should be very entertaining. Madrid has to go for it. Chelsea cannot afford to be venerable. We will learn a lot about the winner. Manchester City vs PSG – Tired legs let Manchester City down recently in the EFL Cup, does the team have enough in the tank to fend off a PSG side that will come out swinging? Arsenal vs Villarreal – The first leg ended with each side taking a red card. The passion should be there for Arsenal, but Villarreal now just needs to see out its 2-1 lead to earn a date with Manchester United in the final. Monterrey vs Columbus Crew – Columbus needs to earn at least two away goals to advance in the CONCACAF Champions League, and proved it can go toe to toe with Monterrey last week. Can the Crew muster up a thriller? América vs Portland Timbers – Wednesday’s CCL night cap is also a nervy one. Club América took an away goal from the first leg, but collapsed at the end to allow Portland to even the score.

Monday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock- West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Burnley vs West Ham United

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Athletic Club

Bundesliga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Hertha BSC

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Parma

NWSL Challenge Cup

8 p.m. -Paramount+- Kansas City NWSL vs OL Reign

Primera División

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Sarmiento vs Gimnasia La Plata

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Estudiantes vs Platense

Primera B Nacional

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Club Atlético Mitre vs Temperley

Ligue 2

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Grenoble Foot 38 vs Clermont

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. -TUDN- Toluca vs Pumas UNAM

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Kasımpaşa vs Alanyaspor

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs BB Erzurumspor

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Manchester City vs PSG

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United

10:15 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Santos vs The Strongest

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Mineiro vs Cerro Porteño

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Unión La Calera vs Vélez Sarsfield

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Flamengo

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Boca Juniors

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Defensa y Justicia vs Palmeiras

Primera B Nacional

2:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Villa Dálmine vs Defensores de Belgrano

Ligue 2

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Le Havre vs Toulouse

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Bahia vs Independiente

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Metropolitanos vs Aucas

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Melgar vs Athletico-PR

10 p.m. –fuboTV– Palestino vs Newell’s Old Boys

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Chelsea vs Real Madrid

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Monterrey vs Columbus Crew

10:15 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Portland Timbers

Primeira Liga

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Sporting CP

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Racing Club vs São Paulo

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Universitario

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Santa Fe vs River Plate

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Internacional vs Olimpia

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Rentistas vs Sporting Cristal

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Nacional

A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Western United

5:05 a.m. -ESPN App- Western United vs Newcastle Jets

7:20 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

Women’s Super League

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Bolívar vs Ceará

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Torque vs Guabirá

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Huachipato vs Rosario Central

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Emelec

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– RB Bragantino vs Talleres Córdoba

USL Championship

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Las Vegas Lights

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, Paramount+ – Arsenal vs Villarreal

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás, Paramount + – Roma vs Manchester United

Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Freiburg

Primeira Liga

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Porto

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Junior vs Fluminense

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Always Ready vs Deportivo Táchira

8 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo La Guaira vs América de Cali

A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Grêmio vs Aragua

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Arsenal vs Wilstermann

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Libertad vs Atlético Goianiense

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– La Equidad vs Lanús

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Peñarol vs River Plate

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– San Lorenzo vs 12 de Octubre

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Sport Huancayo vs Corinthians

USL Championship

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs San Diego Loyal