USMNT calls up Green, Hoppe and Che for squad to face Switzerland

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s upcoming friendly against Switzerland will serve as preparation for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League, but will also present an opportunity for some players to try and impress USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter for the first time.

Julian Green, Matthew Hoppe, David Ochoa and Justin Che are among the 27 players called in for the USMNT’s friendly against Switzerland on May 30, a squad stacked with regular starters, along with the four aforementioned players, none of which are on the USMNT preliminary roster for the upcoming Nations League.

Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest and John Brooks are among the regular starters included in the squad, which will be without Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen, who will be with their respective teams preparing for the UEFA Champions League final on May 29.

For Green, the call-up is the first for him under Berhalter, with his last USMNT appearance coming in 2018. Yedlin makes his first appearance with the USMNT since November of 2019, when he played in Concacaf Nations League against Cuba.

Che, Hoppe and Ochoa join Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze as the four uncapped players in the group. Che is an FC Dallas academy product currently on loan with Bayern Munich, where he has impressed with the youth teams and Bayern’s reserve team, Bayern II. Hoppe broke through with the first team at Schalke in 2021, and although the club was relegated from the Bundesliga, the young forward emerged as a bright spot.

Green, Josh Sargent and Daryl Dike may wind up not being available for the camp due to potential scheduling conflicts. Green’s club, Gruether Fürth, could wind up playing in a Bundesliga promotion playoff, and could wind up facing Sargent’s Werder Bremen. Dike is on loan to English club Barnsley, which is currently in the semifinals of the English League Championship promotion playoffs.

Another player whose availability is in question is Tyler Adams, who is currently in the United States undergoing treatment for a recent back injury. His participation will hinge on how his recovery progresses, and the fact that both Kellyn Acosta and Jackson Yueill are on the roster to face Switzerland suggests Berhalter is preparing for the possibility of being without the RB Leipzig midfielder.

The USMNT squad will report to camp starting on Monday in Switzerland, where the group will undergo high-altitude training in preparation for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, which take place in Denver.

The final USMNT roster for the Nations League will be announced on Monday.

Here is the roster for the USMNT friendly against Switzerland:

USMNT roster vs. Switzerland

(USMNT caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 40/3), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 14/0), Justin Che (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 7/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 21/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 42/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 10/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 62/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 27/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 15/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 20/6), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 21/6), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 4/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0)

FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 4/2), Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 2/0), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 4/2), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 13/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI; 2/0), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 10/1)