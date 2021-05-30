USMNT falls to Switzerland for first loss since October 2019

The U.S. Men’s National Team jumped out to an early lead on the road in St. Gallen on Sunday, but saw its first-half lead evaporate on the way to the team’s first loss since 2019.

Goals from Ricardo Rodriguez and Steven Zuber handed 13th-ranked Switzerland a 2-1 victory in its final tuneup before the start of the rescheduled European Championship. Gregg Berhalter’s side struck first, but ultimately finished second best on the afternoon in Europe.

It proved to be a fast start for the USMNT, which took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute after to a failed clearance by Switzerland. Sebastian Lletget made the Swiss pay by hitting a low left-footed shot into the center of the goal after being set up by Brenden Aaronson.

Sebastian Lletget put home his seventh #USMNT goal and third of 2021 to give the #USMNT the lead vs. Switzerland.#SUIvUSA pic.twitter.com/ACTKQS2TFF — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 30, 2021

The lead didn’t last long though as the Swiss hit back with the help of a deflection by Reggie Cannon. Ricardo Rodriguez’s shot deflected off the right back’s cleat and went into the bottom corner.

Switzerland could’ve taken a 2-1 lead later in the half after Sergiño Dest was whistled for handball by blocking a cross. Rodriguez stepped up to take the penalty, but missed wide of the right post keeping the score level.

Dest had a good chance to give the Americans a second first-half lead, but was denied by Yann Sommer’s kick save. The Barcelona defender danced past a Swiss defender before hitting a low shot on goal.

Switzerland picked up its play after halftime and forced Ethan Horvath into a pair of good saves. Breel Embolo danced past John Brooks and hit a powerful effort towards goal, but Horvath denied the Borussia Monchengladbach forward with his face.

Gio Reyna put himself into a good situation in the 52nd minute, hitting the right post on a low drive that had Sommer flat footed.

Horvath continued his strong performance later by repelling Embolo’s shot on a breakaway, keeping the teams tied. However, the Swiss eventually took a 2-1 lead after poor defending from the USMNT.

Steven Zuber’s point-blank finish in the 63rd minute moved Vladimir Petrovic’s side back in front after Dest inexplicably tried a back-heel clearance that turned a seemingly harmless ball into a golden chance for the Swiss.

Jordan Siebatcheu and Tim Weah entered the match as second-half substitutes for the Americans, but could not spark a comeback as the USMNT suffered a first defeat since the Concacaf Nations League loss to Canada in Toronto in October of 2019.

The USMNT now heads to Denver for Thursday’s Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Honduras.