USMNT falls to Switzerland for first loss since October 2019

The U.S. Men’s National Team jumped out to an early lead on the road in St. Gallen on Sunday, but saw its first-half lead evaporate on the way to the team’s first loss since 2019.
Goals from Ricardo Rodriguez and Steven Zuber handed 13th-ranked Switzerland a 2-1 victory in its final tuneup before the start of the rescheduled European Championship. Gregg Berhalter’s side struck first, but ultimately finished second best on the afternoon in Europe.
It proved to be a fast start for the USMNT, which took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute after to a failed clearance by Switzerland. Sebastian Lletget made the Swiss pay by hitting a low left-footed shot into the center of the goal after being set up by Brenden Aaronson.
Sebastian Lletget put home his seventh #USMNT goal and third of 2021 to give the #USMNT the lead vs. Switzerland.#SUIvUSA pic.twitter.com/ACTKQS2TFF
— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 30, 2021
The lead didn’t last long though as the Swiss hit back with the help of a deflection by Reggie Cannon. Ricardo Rodriguez’s shot deflected off the right back’s cleat and went into the bottom corner.
Switzerland could’ve taken a 2-1 lead later in the half after Sergiño Dest was whistled for handball by blocking a cross. Rodriguez stepped up to take the penalty, but missed wide of the right post keeping the score level.
Dest had a good chance to give the Americans a second first-half lead, but was denied by Yann Sommer’s kick save. The Barcelona defender danced past a Swiss defender before hitting a low shot on goal.
Switzerland picked up its play after halftime and forced Ethan Horvath into a pair of good saves. Breel Embolo danced past John Brooks and hit a powerful effort towards goal, but Horvath denied the Borussia Monchengladbach forward with his face.
Gio Reyna put himself into a good situation in the 52nd minute, hitting the right post on a low drive that had Sommer flat footed.
Horvath continued his strong performance later by repelling Embolo’s shot on a breakaway, keeping the teams tied. However, the Swiss eventually took a 2-1 lead after poor defending from the USMNT.
Steven Zuber’s point-blank finish in the 63rd minute moved Vladimir Petrovic’s side back in front after Dest inexplicably tried a back-heel clearance that turned a seemingly harmless ball into a golden chance for the Swiss.
Jordan Siebatcheu and Tim Weah entered the match as second-half substitutes for the Americans, but could not spark a comeback as the USMNT suffered a first defeat since the Concacaf Nations League loss to Canada in Toronto in October of 2019.
The USMNT now heads to Denver for Thursday’s Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Honduras.
At the end of the day it’s been what 3 years or so since GB took over, and we’ve yet to see any type of convincing performance against good opposition, if we are being 100% honest. Do we really believe this is the right coach to lead the best generation ot USMNT players ever? I’m not sold so far.
i got lectured about how we’d evolved but what i saw was like the bad mexico games and wales, build all the way from a keeper and defenders on the endline, soft team defense. team looking befuddled and mechanical — like they have to think about what they are supposed to do — rather than just playing flowing soccer. right back to vintage 2018 berhalter ball. one might argue that the recent games that looked better unfortunately reflected experimental sides insufficiently indoctrinated in the new way, rather than the coach shifting.
totally agree about the stubborn insistence to constantly play out of the back even when the opposition presses all their players into our half. But then again Sargent’s hold up play was not good, and I like him, but a lead touch today
Not bad, but too many misses in front of goal and poor turnovers in front of goal. Reyna and Sargent were turnover machines. The midfield was fine, Yueill was one of the best on the pitch. Anybody else got the guts to say that? Lletget McKennie Yueill got it done, Reyna and Sargent did not. Once Brooks came off, so did the wheels. Ream…please no more. But our strikers are going to have to play WAY better, and I don’t care if they play champions league ball or MLS or pub
yueill was useless as a 6. i think he bears a lot of the first goal responsibility because he gets sucked up out of his space and they then get a jailbreak the other way. brooks then jogs and does not close down the crosser — pattern you can see in colombia and england, and cannon is giving away space weak side.
it’s not just one play, either, like the play before the goal he mis-traps a ball into a counter and the play after he’s not where he’s supposed to be either.
ridiculous comment on Yueill. If Reyna and Sargent didn’t turn it over almost every time they touched it OR finished some of their chances, Aaronsen too. Our strikers SUCKED
you’re confused what yueill is out there to do, which is win the ball and turn attacks around. if you think a 6 is out there to pass you don’t understand what 6s do and why the swiss could get end to end so easy all day. without adams we become midfield swiss cheese. someone has to sweep up the midfield.
i have been pimping horvath for years and been lectured about club form. does he look like club form matters? no? exactly. thanks.
Some good comments here, but some things I thought I would add. It improved in the 2nd half, but in the first half we needed to pass more quickly in order to break the press effectively. In the first half the defense was far too slow to get back on counter attacks. They seemed to hustle more in the second half, but Brooks and then Ream got beaten very easily as there were individual breakdowns. If the defense isn’t improved I fear the Mexicans can slice through it easily. I don’t know if Berhalter is tied to Dest, but he seemed to be a problem in defending. As Twellman pointed out, he seems more suited to attack than defense.. I wish Robinson had been brought onto see how well he would hold up. I’m also not convinced about Cannon at RB. When I watch him since he moved to Portugal I don’t notice any real improvement in his play , unlike Aronson, for example. Neither forward did much, we need to see Dike. And I saw a lot of poor first touches and Zardes wasn’t playing. I’m sure that Pulisic and Adams will help, but this team still needs work . One good sign is that Horvath looks top notch and I would have no hesitation about bringing him in if Steffan isnt available.
I really wanted Cannon to do well, anywhere, after what he went through from those horrible racist comments — even death threats! — from his own supposed fans in Dallas, less than a year ago. But I can’t imagine that it’s been easy for him in Portugal either. Boavista seems to be the second team in Porto, not high in the table, Portuguese is not as easy a language as Spanish, and after all, the pandemic …
.
Neither he nor Dest seemed all that secure today, so who knows, Yedlin might get a start against Honduras. I’m glad he’s at least playing again for a club after being dropped by Steve Bruce at Newcastle. He too makes the occasional positioning error as well, but he’s often still basically fast enough to make up for it.
.
Basically, don’t all left and right backs, even the best ones in the game, tend to do better going forward than getting back to defend? Is it partly a coaching challenge, to organize and drill other players to be ready to help out when needed? If so, the guys may just still need more time playing together, which is exactly what the national team never really seems to get. I’d like to see McKenzie get some more time next to Brooks eventually, but there too, Miazga and Brooks might be more used to each other.
.
i don’t think we have any business playing a 433. you’re like, we need to pass faster and defend better, well, if we played a less aggressive more balanced formation then the mids have more nearby options and the sheer amount of mids also shields the defense. on a basic level i don’t see where the formation and tactics are helping the team.
Actually thought we were the better squad for the first 60 or so, though our defensive frailties were indeed obvious. The Swiss were on the back foot for big chunks of the game.
We need a more clinical striker. Even a slightly better finisher and the USA is an entirely different animal because our midfield and skill on the ball was giving the Swiss fits. Can’t help but wonder “maybe Dike…”. And if you add Pulisic to that….
We’re still very much a work in progress, but the makings of a Top-10 squad are assuredly there.
The defense looked like Swiss cheese out there…
The risk reward of Dest playing as a wing in hopes of creating some magic near the goal has to be weighed against what we saw today. Yikes. Swiss could have put up 5-6 goals easily.
ANYONE ELSE WANT TO TELL ME I AM WRONG ABOUT THE DEFENSE AND THE COACH SOME MORE?? MOCK ME ALL YOU WANT I HAVE IT PEGGED. PEGGED.
THANKS.
Finally we play a strong, worthy opponent in Switzerland.
Positives:
– Horvath looked good between the posts
– Teenagers Aaronson and Reyna held their own against a good European side
– McKenzie played the whole game and put in a good outing
– For all the criticism Lletget receives for playing in MLS, he was our best MF on the afternoon
Negatives:
– Yueill remains a good distributor but lacks in supporting the defense, and remains a steep drop from Adams. Someone else (Perea, Cardozo) will improve over time and likely become the backup to Adams.
– Sargent was average, but 2nd half sub Sibateau was no better
– Defensive tactics were badly lacking. The Swiss press caused a number of errant passes and giveaways. Horvath stepped up to deny maybe 2 goals by the Swiss.
When you mention teenagers Reyna and Aronson, it brings up something that came to me. We have a team with a lot of very good young players who have real potential. Switzerland has a lot of very good and internationally experienced players and that difference showed. Twellman put his finger on it when he said that our players were missing little details like committing fouls to stop attacks. A while before that I applauded when McKenzie did just that. I think it was Embolo that he pushed over just outside the Swiss box. You can often do that and avoid a card and it is the sort of thing our young players need to learn. Like Klinsmann said years ago, our players need to get a little nasty.
I thought the game showed that the US is asking a lot of its outside backs to get forward and to defend as well. The Swiss were able to use the wide space that the US was trying to hold down with a single defender effectively. That put the back line under a lot of pressure, especially in the 2nd half when Switzerland subbed in new attackers. OTOH, the US attack seemed pretty effective in creating some good chances and the fullbacks were part of that. I simply think the tension between trying to push up in the attack and staying back to defend was weighted too much in favor of the attack at the expense of safety. That might not be a bad experiment in a friendly, but a better balance must be struck when the games matter.
agree completely
Just a friendly yada yada, but we looked pretty bad and flat and uninspired out there. Not convinced by Berhalter’s approach until he proves he can win against better opposition. So far only wins against pushovers.