USMNT to host Costa Rica in June friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s busy 2021 schedule saw another friendly match added as preparation for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying period.
U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that the Americans will host Concacaf rivals Costa Rica at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 9th. The match will come three days after the Concacaf Nations League Final on June 6th and will host approximately 10,000 fans.
“Costa Rica is a competitive Concacaf team and we are looking forward to this opportunity,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Combined with the ability to mimic the cadence of matches we will encounter in September and October, this is an important step in our preparation for the start of World Cup Qualifying.”
It will be the first meeting between the two nations since a 1-0 friendly win for the USMNT in January 2020. Ulysses Llanez scored on his debut that day at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
The USMNT will face off with Switzerland on May 30th in St. Gallen before continuing the previously postponed CNL Final Four. Gregg Berhalter’s side will face off with Honduras before meeting Mexico or Costa Rica in the Final or third place match of the inaugural competition.
Agree this only works if there is heavy rotation between matches. Makes no sense for Pulisic to play 4 matches in a window, none. Him and the other stars in Europe should be left in Europe until WCQ starts. Gold cup and nations league are not worth risking them.
I don’t think you have to worry about guys playing all four certainly not starting all 4. Disagree on your assessment of bringing our best team. This team has played little together whereas Mexico has been together for five or six years. We also haven’t seen the first team using the current iteration of tactics against competitive teams. If someone is questionable physically they should sit out but sitting guys just because they’ve been injured in the past doesn’t prepare us for qualifying.
that’s 4 games not 3. GB said we were trying to mimic 3 game window tempo. my initial response, with 4 games? then it occurs to me the swiss game he initially said would be part of a 3 game tempo, may be a one-and-done or trial game with a larger camp than usual. you could either use the swiss game to trial noobs of promise for the serious squad, or you can use the serious squad for one short travel game and then move on to a more diluted unit for NL + CR.
personally this may be enlightenment reaching GB. i thought we should rest the A team until quali and that all this tempo nonsense was crazy, like the opposite of what you want to do in a busy year. pulisic usually looks tired playing “a” game in the summer. you want them to play 3-4? to teach them a lesson about being busy? insane. particularly this year you want the opposite, as few miles on pulisic as you can get. i think they can work their way into chemistry in the fall as the schedule starts out easy then picks up. i think the obsession with winning second rate tournaments confuses what our goal is, and says nothing. we won Gold Cup and within months missed Russia. it means nothing.
it may also be a simple practical issue where they were optimistic on the pandemic and we’re still in the 20-21 dynamic where you might as well have split squads per continent. setting aside my arguments, even if i had their mentality, “travel practice” may not make health and safety sense yet. they are kind of arrogant and may not admit what they are doing. but they may just subtly shift to the three games in the Americas being a different team and the swiss see a euro-based distortion of the A team, kind of like wales. they get their one game in, some chemistry work, less travel risk, can be driven to site.
I don’t think they’ll fly MLS based guys to Europe for the Swiss match and also you’d likely have some Euro based guys not on the NL roster but that will play GC in Switzerland. Likely will have 3 rosters for the 4 matches with some overlap. Some might depend on when different Euro seasons end as well.
The big difference with Covid this time is guys won’t have to return to their Euro clubs right away. They will have time to quarantine between NL and summer training. It may play a role in GC selection though. A lot of clubs have begun vaccinations though and it sounds like Europe is going to open travel to vaccinated people so that might be a non-factor by then.
Agreed IV…was also thinking will the teams have the composition of players?
rumor goes mckennie says he plays swiss and is done. we may find the “3 game tempo” is domestic and the swiss game is used for trialists — with first team rested — or vice versa (and the first team then is done for the summer after the swiss). he was saying swiss were part of the 3 game tempo but i think covid is still messing that up. i think the US is generally naive on covid messing things up. tolerance level is different than most other countries.
personally i thought the summer should be used to rest first teamers and trial people closer to the edge of the 23 we are less sure about. you could get them many games and lots of experience before qualifying. you could integrate the ones who show best, produce, help you win.
i am curious if there will be more of a “split” between the swiss game and NL/CR games than previously anticipated. perhaps several standout regulars who play one and are done. then a more marginal team plays NL. i would be happy with that. i think it’s more important dike or aaronson or the like makes their case than that we re-prove if mckennie and pulisic can play at the expense of miles on their legs that show in the fall. pulisic in particular always looks exhausted around now. plus not sure when UCL final is anyway.
CL Final is May 29, so Horvath might actually get to play against Switzerland on 30th. If Chelsea advance today Pulisic would just join in the US.
it may be the first meeting “since.” depends who we see in the NL first/third place game. it could almost be a doubleheader like back to back mexico in 2019. depends.