FA Cup Final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

May 14, 2021

Chelsea will head into this weekend’s FA Cup final hoping to lift one of a potential pair of major trophies this month while Leicester City will simply be happy to secure its first piece of silverware since the Cinderella season of 2015/2016 when the Foxes won the Premier League.

Chelsea and Leicester City are putting their chase for the Premier League’s top four on hold for Saturday’s final, which will see the Blues heavily favored despite their recent loss to Arsenal.

The FA Cup isn’t the only trophy up for grabs this weekend. The Women’s Champions League final takes place in Sweden on Sunday and the Chelsea women’s team faces Barcelona in a clash of teams that haven’t previous won a Champions League title.

The weekend also features several matches with Champions League spots on the line, including the Juventus clash with Inter Milan and Wolfsburg’s visit to RB Leipzig.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Chelsea vs Leicester City – This year’s final features two solid teams with every right to the title duking it out at Wembley Stadium. Juventus vs Inter Milan – Freshly minted Serie A champion Inter can bury its rival on Saturday. An Inter win could effectively end Juve’s UCL bid. Athletic Club vs Real Madrid – Athletic Club has already proven to be a spoiler this season with its Supercopa de España triumph. Real Madrid is in hot pursuit of the La Liga title and cannot afford a loss. RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg – Wolfsburg’s UCL ticket is not quite stamped and the team will find itself on the verge of spoiling its campaign with a loss. Chelsea vs Barcelona – The UEFA Women’s Champions League is on the line and for the first time in five years: Lyon is out of the way and there will be a new champion.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. -fuboTV, Peacock- Newcastle United vs Manchester City

A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory

12:35 a.m. -ESPN+- Western United vs Sydney FC

Primera A

6:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Cali vs Deportes Tolima

Primera A

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Cuenca vs Mushuc Runa

FA Youth Cup

1:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Aston Villa U18 vs West Bromwich Albion U18

CAF Champions League

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- MC Alger vs Wydad Casablanca

USL Championship

7 p.m. -ESPN+- New York Red Bulls II vs Miami FC

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Charleston Battery vs Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Sporting Kansas City II vs Colorado Springs

9 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Monarchs vs LA Galaxy II

NCAA Men’s College Soccer

6 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV- North Carolina vs Marshall

8:30 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV- Pittsburgh vs Indiana

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Burnley vs Leeds United

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Southampton vs Fulham

3 p.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Hertha BSC vs Köln

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Augsburg vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Freiburg vs Bayern München

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Serie A

9 a.m. -ESPN+- Spezia vs Torino

9 a.m. -ESPN+- Genoa vs Atalanta

12 p.m. -ESPN+- Juventus vs Inter

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Roma vs Lazio

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. -fuboTV- Benfica vs Sporting CP

3:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Rio Ave vs Porto

FA Cup

12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Chelsea vs Leicester City

Liga MX

8 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Atlas

10 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs Toluca

Major League Soccer

1:08 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – NYCFC vs Toronto FC

3:50 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – LA Galaxy vs Austin FC

7:08 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Atlanta United vs Montreal Impact

7:38 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls

8:08 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Minnesota United vs FC Dallas

9:08 p.m. -ESPN+- Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo

9:38 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC

10:08 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers

NWSL

5 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Racing Louisville FC vs Kansas City

7 p.m. -Paramount+- NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Houston Dash

10 p.m. -Twitch- OL Reign vs North Carolina Courage

A-League

5:10 a.m. -ESPN+- Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners

2:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix

First Division A

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Anderlecht vs Genk

Primera A

5:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Universidad Católica vs Delfin

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Emelec vs Guayaquil City

CAF Champions League

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Scottish Premiership

7:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Rangers vs Aberdeen

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Dundee vs Raith Rovers

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, fu…- Göztepe vs Beşiktaş

1:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Kayserispor vs Fenerbahçe

1:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Fatih Karagümrük vs Denizlispor

USL Championship

4:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Birmingham Legion vs Memphis 901

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Hartford Athletic vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Phoenix Rising

9:30 p.m. -ESPN+- New Mexico United vs Austin Bold

USL League One

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Forward Madison vs North Carolina

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

9:05 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool

2 p.m. -Peacock- Everton vs Sheffield United

Bundesliga

12 p.m. -ESPN+- Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund

2:30 p.m. -ESPN+- RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg

La Liga

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Cádiz vs Elche

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Getafe vs Levante

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Valencia vs Eibar

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Real Betis vs Huesca

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Villarreal vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Alavés vs Granada

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Napoli

9 a.m. -ESPN+- Benevento vs Crotone

9 a.m. -ESPN+- Udinese vs Sampdoria

12 p.m. -ESPN+- Parma vs Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- AC Milan vs Cagliari

Primeira Liga

3 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, fuboTV – Marítimo vs Vitória Guimarães

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS – PSG vs Reims

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Bordeaux vs Lens

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Monaco vs Rennes

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Nîmes vs Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Olympique Marseille vs Angers SCO

Liga MX

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV- Monterrey vs Santos Laguna

10 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- América vs Pachuca

Major League Soccer

2:08 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

4:10 p.m. -FOX Network, fuboTV- FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami

6:13 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew

8:08 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- DC United vs Orlando City SC

9:55 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs LAFC

UEFA Women’s Champions League

3 p.m. -Paramount+- Chelsea vs Barcelona

NWSL

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit

7 p.m. -Twitch- Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars

A-League

2:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix

4:10 a.m. -ESPN+- Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar

6:15 a.m. -ESPN+- Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

First Division A

12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Club Brugge vs Antwerp

Super Liga

10 a.m. -ESPN+- København vs Brøndby

Primera A

5:30 p.m. -fuboTV- LDU Quito vs Aucas

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Nueve de Octubre vs Barcelona

Bundesliga 2

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Karlsruher SC vs Holstein Kiel

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- AZ vs Heracles

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Utrecht vs PSV

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Vitesse vs Ajax

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk

Allsvenskan

11:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Hammarby vs Djurgården

USL Championship

3 p.m. -ESPN+- Tacoma Defiance vs Orange County SC

6 p.m. -ESPN+- OKC Energy vs Atlanta United II

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Rio Grande Valley vs San Antonio

USL League One

4 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN App- Greenville Triumph vs Union Omaha

7 p.m. -ESPN+- North Texas vs Tormenta

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Fort Lauderdale vs Tucson

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- New England II vs Chattanooga Red Wolves