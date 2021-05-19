Weston McKennie delivers assist as Juventus wins Coppa Italia final

It has been a banner year for Americans winning silverware in Europe and Weston McKennie added to the impressive run with his own trophy-winning performance.

McKennie started and delivered an assist to help Juventus defeat Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, posting a 2-1 victory to secure another trophy following the Italian Super Cup win earlier in 2021.

McKennie set up the opener in the 31st minute of the game played at the Mapei Stadium Citta del Tricolore, hitting a lateral pass to the right that Dejan Kulusevski curled to the top far corner with a one-timed effort.

Kulusevski curls it to the corner with ease 😍 McKennie picks up the assist! pic.twitter.com/833P5I5amF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 19, 2021

Atalanta responded quickly with an equalizer from Ruslan Malinovskyi 10 minutes later, but Juventus found a winner through Federico Chiesa in the 73rd minute.

McKennie lined up as a right midfielder in the title game, and the 22-year-old American both started and went the distance. The victory gave McKennie a second piece of silverware since joining Juventus on loan from Schalke in a move that has since been made permanent. Wednesday’s win marked the first time in three years Juventus captured the Coppa Italia trophy, and 14th title overall.

McKennie has enjoyed a strong first season with the Italian powerhouse. He has started 25 times in 45 matches across all competitions while scoring six goals.

McKennie and Juventus now turn their attention to a crucial Serie A finale against Bologna. Juve is currently in fifth place in Serie A and will need either Napoli or AC Milan to drop points while also defeating Bologna in order to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.