Wondolowski, Nashville SC and Clark among the Best of MLS in Week 4

You would think that the all-time leading goal-scorer in Major League Soccer history wouldn’t be able to come off the bench and score goals against a team that knows just how dangerous he can be, but Real Salt Lake learned the lesson so many teams have learned. Stopping Chris Wondolowski is much easier said than done.

The San Jose Earthquakes striker came off the bench and scored two goals to help rally the Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory, earning SBI MLS Player of the Week honors in the process.

Wondolowski had plenty of competition for this week's honor

This Week’s Best of MLS selections include a team that finally put together a complete 90-minute performance after some up-and-down showings, a new MLS arrival who has been in red-hot form since his arrival, and a youngster who continues to make a case for being the most exciting teenager in MLS.

Here is a closer look at the Best of MLS in Week 4:

Player of the Week

The MLS career scoring leader came off the bench with his team trailing and promptly delivered goals as he has done so many times before. Chris Wondolowski’s two goals in a 2-1 comeback win against Real Salt Lake made him the clear choice this week.

Vancouver’s Cristian Dajome, LA Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez and Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz were among the other candidates worth mentioning for this week’s top spot.

Team of the Week

Nashville SC had made a habit of poor first-half efforts followed by much better second-half performances, but it was always going to take a full match to beat a team as strong as the New England Revolution. That’s what Nashville produced on the way to a 2-0 victory over the Revs.

The Seattle Sounders, Colorado Rapids and New York Red Bulls were among the other teams that deserved consideration after their victories.

Young Player of the Week

Caden Clark is known for popping up in the penalty area and finishing chances, but he showed his all-around quality in the New York Red Bulls 2-0 win against Toronto FC. Not only did he pull off his usual penalty area magic with a goal, but Clark also helped set up the Red Bulls’ first goal with a steal and quick counter to eventually set up Frankie Amaya for a finish.

Goal of the Week

There were some very good goals scored in MLS Week 4, including free kick beauties from Lucas Zelarayan and Bill Tuiloma, but the top goal of the week had to be Rubio Rubin’s overhead finish against the San Jose Earthquakes:

What did you think of this week’s Best of MLS Award selections? Who was selected that you were happy to see chosen? Who didn’t make the cut that you feel deserved the nod?

Share your thoughts below.