Zelarayan, Sporting KC and Ibarra headline the Best of MLS in Week 6

Zelarayan, Sporting KC and Ibarra headline the Best of MLS in Week 6

By May 24, 2021 1:18 pm

Week six of the MLS season featured some beautiful goals, impressive performances by young standouts, and a few quality road performances.

Choosing the Best of MLS in Week 6 wasn’t easy, but Columbus Crew magician Lucas Zelarayan made part of it easier with his late-game heroics against New York City FC.

There were several teams that stepped up with road wins, such as FC Cincinnati and the Crew, but Sporting Kansas City’s effort in beating the San Jose Earthquakes made Peter Vermes’ squad worthy of singling out this week.

In terms of the league’s young players (players born in 2000 or more recently), Atlanta United’s impressive showing in tying red-hot Seattle was spearheaded by one of its youngest players.

Here is a closer look at the Best of MLS in Week 6:

Player of the Week

Lucas Zelarayan worked his free kick magic to perfection, scoring a pair of free kick beauties to lead the Columbus Crew to an important 2-1 victory over New York City FC.

Zelarayan beat out Diego Rossi, Gustavo Bou and Alan Pulido for this week’s honors.

Team of the Week

Sporting Kansas City traveled to San Jose and posted a comfortable 3-1 victory over the Earthquakes, with Alan Pulido leading the charge in SKC’s third win in four matches.

Columbus’ late rally to win at NYCFC merits honorable mention, as does LAFC’s handling of the Colorado Rapids.

Young Player of the Week

Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra was instrumental in the Five Stripes’ impressive showing in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders. The 20-year-old recorded a game-high six tackles, four interceptions and two clearances to help limit Seattle’s dangerous attack.

Ibarra beat out Sporting Kansas City’s Jaylin Lindsey and Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa for this week’s Young Player nod.

Goal of the Week

Hitting a perfect free kick is one thing, doing it for the second time in the match, and for the game-winner made Lucas Zelarayan’s second goal on Saturday against NYCFC the pick this week.

What did you think of this week’s Best of MLS Award selections? Who was selected that you were happy to see chosen? Who didn’t make the cut that you feel deserved the nod?

Share your thoughts below.

