Americans Abroad Ticker: Ethan Horvath, Matthew Hoppe, and more

Ethan Horvath enjoyed some memorable times at Norwegian side Molde in the early stages of his career and now the American goalkeeper could reportedly be on his way back.

Molde is linked with re-acquiring Horvath this summer as a free agent signing, Sporten reported. Horvath’s contract with Belgian winners Club Brugge expires on Wednesday and Molde is among the suitors aiming to sign him in the coming weeks.

Horvath spent four-and-a-half seasons at Molde from 2013-17, making 56 combined appearances for the club and winning one Eliteserien title and one Norwegian Cup in 2014. The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper played under current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time there.

The Colorado native moved to Club Brugge in the January 2017 and would make 64 appearances for the club, with 10 of those coming in European Tournaments. Horvath lifted three Belgian Pro League titles during his time at Club Brugge, but saw his playing time drop following the arrival of Simon Mignolet in 2019.

Horvath played the hero for the USMNT in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Final earlier this June, making a late penalty kick save on Mexico’s Andres Guardado in a 3-2 extra time victory.

Schalke management has disagreements regarding Matthew Hoppe’s development plan

Matthew Hoppe suffered Bundesliga relegation with Schalke last season and reportedly could be on the way out of the club if the right offer comes in.

Schalke has suffered disagreement between the front office and coaching staff about the development potential of Hoppe, Liga2-Online reported Monday. Hoppe’s contract runs until June 2023, but could be sold if the right valuation comes in front an interested buyer.

The 19-year-old Hoppe scored six goals in his debut Bundesliga season in 2020-21, with five of those coming in a two-and-a-half week span from January 9-20. Hoppe also found the back of the net in a 4-3 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on May 15th, but eventually suffered relegation for the first time in his short professional career.

Hoppe finished his debut season with 22 appearances for the Gelsenkirchen-based club, adding one assist to go along with his six goals scored. He was included for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s May 30th friendly at Switzerland, but did not dress for Gregg Berhalter’s side.

Hoppe was named to the USMNT’s Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary roster for this summer’s tournament, and could make his senior debut if named to the final 23-player roster.

Schalke begins the 2. Bundesliga season on August 1 at Holstein Kiel.

Several clubs interested in adding Sebastian Soto on loan

Sebastian Soto has yet to play a minute for English Premier League club Norwich City and could be heading out on a new loan spell to earn minutes.

Soto is garnering plenty of suitors for a loan this fall, Pink UN reported on Sunday. The USMNT forward did not feature for the Canaries in the EFL Championship due to a visa issue and now might have to wait even longer to do so.

After arriving in England from German club Hannover in January 2021, Soto was loaned to Dutch second tier side Telstar for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old scored seven goals for Telstar in 12 appearances before returning to Norwich City to play with the Under-23 team.

Soto made three appearances for Norwich City’s U-23 side before seeing his season end early ahead of the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. He played in all four matches for Jason Kreis’ side in Mexico, but failed to score in any of his appearances as the Americans lost 2-1 to Honduras in the semifinals.

With Teemu Pukki, Jordan Hugill, and Emi Buendia among the offensive options at Carrow Road, Soto’s chances will be slim to get into the first team squad this season.

Matthew Olosunde has offer from Preston North End

Matthew Olosunde has two English clubs looking to sign him this summer and one has reportedly taken put a contract on the table.

Preston North End has offered Olosunde a contract, edging in front of Sheffield Wednesday for him, the Lancashire Post reported Monday. Olosunde visited the Luxton Training Ground last week and has a decision to make in the coming days, according to the report.

Olosunde made the move to Rotherham United in 2019 following his release from Manchester United and went on to make 72 combined appearances for the Millers. The New Jersey native scored against Everton in FA Cup play this past season, but saw his playing time decrease as the club fought for league safety.

The 23-year-old has earned one cap for the U.S. Men’s National Team, appearing in a 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia in 2018. Should Olosunde sign for Preston North End, the club would have to pay compensation to Rotherham United since the Millers saw their contract offer rejected by Olosunde.

Preston North End finished 13th in the EFL Championship last season while Sheffield Wednesday suffered relegation alongside Rotherham United to League One.