Americans Abroad Ticker: John Brooks, Tyler Boyd, Andrija Novakovich

John Brooks was one of Wolfsburg’s top players during the 2020-21 season and now is reportedly linked with a new contract in Germany.

Brooks has one year left on his current contract with the Bundesliga side and Wolfsburg Managing Director of Sport Jorg Schmadtke confirmed in an interview with Bild that there will be talks between the two parties.

“We’ll sit down to prepare,” said Schmadtke. “There will be an exchange with him. We are satisfied with him and want to extend with him.”

Brooks, 28, played a key role for Oliver Glasner’s squad last season, totaling 34 appearances in all competitions and helping Wolfsburg clinch a top four spot in league play. The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback also went on to help the USMNT win the inaugural Concacaf Nations League earlier this June.

Brooks has scored six goals and registered four assists in 110 combined appearances for Wolfsburg since his move from Hertha Berlin in 2017. The veteran defender will work with a new manager this fall as Mark van Bommel takes over for Glasner, who has moved to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg will kick off Champions League play in September.

Here are some more news and notes on the Americans Abroad front:

Tyler Boyd is on Sivasspor’s radar

Tyler Boyd’s time at Besiktas looks to be coming to an end and Sivasspor is reportedly hoping to complete a deal for the winger this summer.

Sivasspor remains in the mix to re-acquire Boyd ahead of its involvement in the inaugural Europa Conference League, Haber7 reports. Boyd still has two years left on his contract at Turkish winners Besiktas, but manager Sergen Yalcin has previously hinted at an exit for Boyd.

Boyd joined Besiktas in July 2019 and has since totaled 34 appearances with four goals scored and one assist registered. The 26-year-old spent scored five goals in 15 appearances with Sivasspor during the second half of the Super Lig season, helping them finish in the top five.

Besiktas won the Super Lig title and will have a chance at Champions League qualification in the Fall, but Boyd might have to look elsewhere to continue earning first team minutes in a top European league. Yalcin hinted that Boyd, Jermain Lens, and Douglas would not be in his plans heading into the 2021-22 campaign

Born in New Zealand, Boyd has earned 10 caps for the USMNT to date, scoring two goals and appearing in the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League. He last appeared for the USMNT in November 2019, assisting once in a 4-0 victory over Cuba.

Frosinone not interested in selling Novakovich

Andrija Novakovich delivered a strong campaign for Italian Serie B club Frosinone which has reportedly attracted several competitors for his services.

Vicenza is among several Serie B clubs to have shown interest in acquiring Novakovich this summer, but Frosinone isn’t expected to field any offers for him, according to a report from Italian outlet Trivinet Goal. The 24-year-old forward scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 33 league appearances, helping the club finish in 10th place.

Novakovich moved to Italy in 2019 from English club Reading and has been a consistent performer for Frosinone in the second tier. The Wisconsin native has registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 72 combined appearances for the club, earning consistent first team minutes abroad.

He has earned three caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team to date and has one year left on his contract with Frosinone. Vicenza finished two points behind Frosinone in the league table, sitting in 12th place.

Sheffield Wednesday linked to Olosunde

Matthew Olosunde already has one EFL Championship side in the race to acquire his services this summer and another lower league club has reportedly joined the mix.

Sheffield Wednesday is monitoring the free agent fullback, joining Preston North End in the race for Olosunde this summer, The Star reported Tuesday. Olosunde rejected a new contract with Rotherham United earlier this offseason in hopes of returning to the second tier.