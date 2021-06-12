CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Larin goal gives Canada first-leg edge vs. Haiti, El Salvador rolls

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying resumes on Saturday night, with six teams vying for the final three places in the Octagonal and final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Canada’s game against Haiti provides the best matchup. The Canadians can avenge a Gold Cup loss to Haiti and put one foot into the final round of qualifying.

Here is a closer look at Saturday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifying action:

St. Kitts and Nevis 0, El Salvador 4

(David Rugamas 3′ 27′, Josh Perez 20′, Darwin Ceren (penalty) 64′)

El Salvador is all but through to the final eight after David Rugamas, the top scorer in this cycle’s qualifying so far, added two more goals. Former U.S. Men’s National Team prospect Joshua Perez scored his second goal since switching to El Salvador.

Haiti 0, Canada 1

Canada received a vital 14th-minute away goal from Cyle Larin to claim a road win in the first leg of its series against Haiti. Larin scored by redirecting a cross that came across Haiti goalkeeper Johnny Placide.

Canada earned an important advantage in securing an away goal heading into Tuesday’s home leg.

Cyle Larin was the star in today's #CanMNT win over Haiti ⭐️ Here's @KristianJack on why the Besiktas man's goal-scoring form now makes him undeniable for Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/lf8eCntjFO — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) June 12, 2021

Panama 0, Curacao 0 (Halftime)

Curacao finished the group stage undefeated and narrowly edged past Guatemala on goal difference to make the second round. Panama scored 18 goals in the group stage and comfortably reached the second round.