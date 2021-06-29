Euro 2020 Rewind: England eliminates Germany, Ukraine edges Sweden in extra time,

The final two spots in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals were decided on Tuesday as England and Ukraine picked up Round of 16 victories.

Gareth Southgate’s side picked up its biggest win of the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Germany in London. Raheem Sterling scored for the fourth time this tournament to break the deadlock while Harry Kane also found the back of the net.

Ukraine struck first and last in Tuesday’s final match as a 120th minute winner from Artem Dovbyk helped them to a 2-1 extra time victory over Sweden. Despite a valiant effort from the Swedes in extra time with 10 men, Janne Andersson’s side couldn’t hang on for penalties.

After both advancing in Tuesday’s action, England and Ukraine will now face each other in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

Here’s a look back on Tuesday’s Euro 2020 action:

England 2, Germany 0

(Raheem Sterling 75′, Harry Kane 86′)

Jordan Pickford was the busier of the two goalkeepers, keeping Germany at bay in the opening half. Leon Goretzka tested his luck from long-range in the opening few minutes before Timo Werner was denied just before the halftime whistle.

Pickford’s busy match continued early in the second half as Kai Havertz’s half volley was pushed aside by the veteran goalkeeper.

England eventually broke through the German backline in the 75th minute as Raheem Sterling continued his sensational tournament. The Manchester City winger got on the end of Luke Shaw’s cross at the near post to flick a shot past Manuel Neuer and in.

STERLING SCORES! ENGLAND GOES WILD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/0GOz8ZRPC4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2021

Thomas Muller had a golden opportunity to tie things up in the 81st minute, breaking free after a Sterling giveaway and racing in towards goal. However, the Bayern Munich midfielder slid his shot just wide as he fell to the ground in disbelief.

MULLER MISSES THE SITTER!!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/b46XR1yOro — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2021

Shaw was in the action again in the 86th minute, laying off a pass to Jack Grealish before the Aston Villa playmaker crossed into the box. Kane dove in front of Sterling to head home his first goal of the tournament to ice the victory for the Three Lions.

ENGLAND ARE IN DREAMLAND!! HARRY KANE 😱🦁 pic.twitter.com/GcCmFsXxyl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2021

Pickford finished with three saves as England earned a fourth-straight clean sheet.

Sweden 1, Ukraine 2 (AET)

(Emil Forsberg 43′) – (Oleksandr Zinchenko 27′, Artem Bovbyk 120′)

UKRAINE WIN IT AT THE DEATH!! 🇺🇦🇺🇦 THIS TOURNAMENT IS THE BEST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xutRg0Ceem — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2021

Ukraine struck first in the 27th minute as Manchester City fullback Zinchenko scored his first goal of the competition. Andriy Yarmolenko’s cross from the right wing found a streaking Zinchenko, and the defender volleyed his effort into the top corner.

ZINCHENKO 😳 Ukraine strike first! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nWp52f4eBq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2021

Sebastian Larsson came close to equalizing in the 30th minute, striking a free kick towards the bottom corner. George Bushchan dove to his left and repelled the effort from the veteran attacker.

Emil Forsberg equalized for Sweden in the 43rd minute, striking home his fourth goal of the tournament. The RB Leipzig playmaker drilled a shot from 25-yards out and with help of a deflection, the shot nestled into the back of the net.

FORSBERG IS ON 🔥 Sweden tie things up. pic.twitter.com/n8ID7UplWX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2021

Ukraine and Sweden both rattled the post early in the second half as Serhiy Sydorchuk and Forsberg came close to scoring. Sydorchuk had Robin Olsen beat the near post, but his shot hit the post and went out of bounds.

Forsberg cut onto his favorite right foot in the 56th minute and curled a shot destined for the bottom corner. However, the post played a part again by defecting the midfielder’s shot out.

Sweden came close to taking a lead once again as Forsberg created room before unleashing a long-range effort. The shot struck the crossbar as Bushchan watched from his spot in relief as the teams stayed level.

Marcus Danielson was sent off in the 99th minute after receiving a red card for a dangerous tackle on Artem Biesiedin. VAR ruled in favor of the ejection and Sweden played the rest of the extra time periods with 10 men.

Sweden down a man after a horrid tackle from Danielson 😨 pic.twitter.com/P94oIUECkh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2021

Ukraine would push to the end and Dovbyk’s late finish would propel Andriy Shevchenko’s side to its first European quarterfinal in federation history.