Euro 2020 Rewind: Netherlands fights off Ukraine, England beats Croatia, and more

The Netherlands secured a massive result in Group C with a late goal to defeat Ukraine. In a crucial Goup D match, Raheem Sterling pushed England past Croatia.

North Macedonia scored its first ever European Championship goal, but Austria fired back with two second-half goals to keep pace with the Netherlands in Group C.

Here is a look back at Sunday’s Euro 2020 action:

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 0

(Georginio Wijnaldum 52′, Wout Weghorst 58′, Denzel Dumfries 85′) – (Andriy Yarmolenko 75′, Roman Yaremchuck 79′)

PSV defender Denzel Dumfries put the Netherlands on top of Group C with a back-post header goal in the 85th minute. Dumfries’ heroics came after Ukraine leveled the match from 2-0 down.

THE DUTCH RECLAIM THE LEAD! WHAT A MATCH!!

Ukraine veteran Andriy Yarmolenko scored perhaps the tournament’s best goal yet with this strike.

Will there be a better goal than THIS Andriy Yarmolenko golazo in the first round of games?

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

(Stefan Lainer 18′, Michael Gregoritsch 78′, Mirko Arnautovic 89′) – (Goran Pandev 28′)

North Macedonia made history in its first European Championship match, but Austria showed its quality with two late goals. This result sets up a decisive match between Netherlands and Austria on Thursday.

North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev’s goal brought a raucous celebration from the team and its fans. The goal equalized the match in the 28th minute.

Sliding into the record books… First major tournament for Goran Pandev – over 20 years since his international debut

North Macedonia's first-ever EURO goal

Pandev now the second-oldest scorer in EURO history

Austria took the lead again when Michael Gregoritsch got on the end of a David Alaba cross.

Goooool de Austria ¡Michael Gregoritsch entró de cambio e hizo el segundo para los austriacos!

📺 Prende TV y la app de TUDN#EuroTUDN | #EURO2020 | #VeranoDeCampeones pic.twitter.com/iQxI7mcAYv — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 13, 2021

England 1, Croatia 0

(Raheem Sterling 57′)

England avenged a 2018 World Cup semifinal loss to Croatia in a 1-0 win to start Sunday’s action.

Raheem Sterling’s 57th-minute goal was the difference for England. The win is the first opener win at the Euros for England in its history.

Raheem Sterling opens the scoring for England! What a moment at Wembley!

England’s Jude Bellingham, who entered as a substitute in the 82nd minute, became the youngest player to appear at a European Championship.

England has the upper hand in Group D going forward, but Croatia can still qualify from the group stage with results against Czech Republic and Scotland.