Euro 2020 Rewind: Portugal, France make statements in Group of Death victories

A Mats Hummels own goal decided matters in Euro 2020’s most highly-anticipated group-stage match. Before that, a historic performance from Cristiano Ronaldo saw Portugal equal France on points in the Group F standings.

Germany had its chances to equalize, but now faces an uphill battle to qualify with another daunting challenge approaching with Portugal and a scrappy Hungary side.

Hungary came close to earning a result against Portugal in Tuesday’s first match, but the floodgates opened for Portugal in the final six minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and became the top scorer in European Championship history.

Here is a look back onattwo memorable matches from the ultra-competitive Group F:

France 1, Germany 0

(Mats Hummels (OG) 20′)

France kept pace with Portugal with a 1-0 victory over Germany in which either team only recorded one shot on goal.

The decisive goal was not one of those shots, either. Mats Hummels scored a rather bizarre own goal in the 20th minute to give France the advantage. Hummels clearly tried to clear the ball away after Lucas Hernandez’s header sent it in the box, but instead rifled it into his own net.

MATS HUMMELS OWN GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/kq9y5DHRF0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Kylian Mbappe nearly brought France a 2-0 lead with a clean finish, but Mbappe was ruled offside after a VAR check.

It should be a crime to disallow a goal this good 😍 pic.twitter.com/wT08BjFxnB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Portugal leads Group F on goal difference, but France looked every bit as strong as its 2018 World Cup title indicated. France and Portugal will meet in eight days in a match that can determine the winner of Group F.

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

(Raphael Guerreiro 84′, Cristiano Ronaldo 87′, 90+2′)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals late in the match as Portugal earned a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Hungary.

The host Hungarians made things difficult for the heavily-favored Portuguese, who finally broke through in the 84th minute through a goal by Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro.

Ronaldo doubled the lead with penalty kick in the 87th minute, which helped him become the top scorer in European Championship history.

Ronaldo finished things off in second-half stoppage time with a cool finish past Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Liquid football from Portugal and Ronaldo 😍 He's now scored 106 international goals 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AhNbGXBXXM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

FC Dallas midfielder Szobalcs Shon thought he’d put Hungary ahead in the 80th minute, but the goal was called back because Schon was offside. Schon had entered the match as a substitute in the 77th minute.

This match brought a raucous atmosphere not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Hungarian fans provided a home-like atmosphere as attendance numbered more than 60,000.