Euro 2020 Rewind: Sweden stifles Spain in draw, Slovakia stuns Poland, and more

The Spanish national team managed to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak, but could not avoid a slow start to its Euro 2020 tournament.

Sweden stifled Spain in a goal-less draw in what wound up being the least eventful of Monday’s Euro 2020 matches.

Tuesday’s proceedings began with an early Goal of the Tournament contender from Czech striker Patrick Schick that silenced the Scottish crowd in Glasgow, and continued with a stunning Slovakia triumph over a favored Poland side that never could get going.

Here is a look back at Tuesday’s Euro 2020 action:

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

(Patrik Schick 42′, 52′)

A lively crowd of about 9,000 Scotland fans filled Hamden Park to celebrate Scotland’s first international tournament in more than two decades, but Czech striker Patrik Schick spoiled the party with a pair of goals, including a Goal of the Tournament favorite.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker scored on a first-half header, then scored an audacious goal from 50 yards away, catching Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory in Group D action.

The victory sets up the Czechs for a chance to secure a place in the knockout rounds with a win against Croatia on Friday, while Scotland was try to regroup ahead of a clash with group favorite England on Friday.

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

(Karol Linetty 46′) – (Wojciech Szczesny OG 18′, Milan Skriniar 69′)

Poland entered Monday’s match against Slovakia as the considerable favorite, but the Slovaks came out firing, looking nothing like underdogs.

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar delivered the winning goal in the 69th minute when he collected a Robert Mak corner kick and blasted it home from 12 yards out.

Poland had rebounded from a first-half deficit by scoring in the first minute of the second half through a well-worked passing sequence culminating in a Karol Linetty finish, but a 62nd-minute second yellow card to Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak swung the momentum back to Slovakia.

An inspired run by Mak torched the Polish defense in the first half, and his shot caromed off the post and off Wojciech Szczesny for the opening goal in the 18th minute.

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Spain finished with 917 passes, 86 percent possession, 17 shots, and five on target. Somehow the European power still failed to score a goal.

Spain and Sweden played to a goal-less draw that might just be as one-sided as any that you will ever see. The Spaniards bossed possession from start to finish, but could not find the back of the net. Alvaro Morata came closest on a 1-on-1 opportunity in the first half, but he hit his shot wide of the frame.

The very pragmatic Swedes defended in an organized fashion and did not offer a whole lot in the attack, though they nearly went ahead in the opening stanza on a goal-bound effort from Alexander Isak that was cleared.