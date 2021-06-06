Former England manager Roy Hodgson open to possible move to MLS

More and more overseas managers have been making the move to MLS and former England manager Roy Hodgson could be the next to do so.

Hodgson praised the growth of the league and the country as a whole in a recent interview with Sirius XM, opening the door to a possible move across the Atlantic Ocean to MLS. The 73-year-old recently stepped down as manager of Premier League side Crystal Palace and has a lengthy history of coaching in England and several other European countries.

Hodgson isn’t guaranteeing a move to North America just yet, but is keeping his options open on what’s next for him.

“I think the football seems to be coming on in leaps and bounds in the USA at the moment, there’s no doubt that what’s been done with MLS is paying dividends,” Hodgson said. “I see the number of teams growing every year, I see the attendance figures are becoming quite enormous. They’re matching teams in the Premiership.