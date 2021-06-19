MLS Rewind: Red Bulls stifle Nashville SC, RSL rolls over Whitecaps

The New York Red Bulls knocked Nashville SC from the ranks of the unbeaten on Friday night, earning an emphatic victory in their first action after the recent international break.

The Red Bulls posted an impressive 2-0 victory against Nashville at Red Bull Arena, handing the second-year team its first loss of the season. Brazilian striker Fabio scored his first goal of the season while young standout Caden Clark added an assist to continue his impressive season.

RSL looked like it would have to settle for a draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps, but a pair of goals in second-half stoppage time helped Freddy Juarez’s side post its third win of the season. Damir Kreilach’s double paved the victory, which helped RSL climb up to sixth place in the West.

Here is a closer look at Friday’s MLS action:

Red Bulls 2, Nashville SC 0

(Fabio Gomes Netto 37′, Kyle Duncan 56′)

Man of the Match: Fábio put in another great performance at the top of the Red Bulls attack, scoring his first goal since joining the club in Feburary

Moment of the Match: Fábio’s 37th-minute volley left Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis no chance as the Brazilian opened the game’s scoring.

Match to Forget: Dax McCarty’s return to Red Bull Arena with Nashville SC surely didn’t go to plan. The veteran midfielder was a step behind Caden Clark in the center of the field, allowing the 17 year-old to get by him to assist Kyle Duncan’s goal.

Real Salt Lake 3, Whitecaps 1

(Damir Kreilach 43′, 90+5′, Erik Holt 90+2′)

Man of the Match: Damir Kreilach scored the first and third goals in RSL’s late win, including the score that sealed the victory in second-half stoppage time.

Moment of the Match; Erik Holt’s game-winning goal came when he headed in a perfectly-executed long throw-in from Aaron Herrera.

Match to Forget: Maxime Crepeau made as many saves as goals he allowed (three) and while the first goal he allowed took a deflection, the Whitecaps goalkeeper could have done better on RSL’s late goals.