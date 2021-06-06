MLS Ticker: Charlotte FC signs Fuchs, Williams handed extra suspension, and more

Charlotte FC still has several months to bolster its roster for its MLS debut, but has signed an former international veteran to help play a key role in 2022.

Christian Fuchs has signed a one-year deal with the expansion side, which includes an option for 2023, the club announced Sunday. The Austrian defender will begin his contract in January 2022 after becoming a free agent this summer.

Fuchs played for Bundesliga’s Bochum, Mainz and Schalke before joining English Premier League club Leicester City in 2015. Throughout his six years at the King Power Stadium, the 35-year-old made 152 appearances and excelled in the UEFA Champions League, and also lifted one Premier League title and one FA Cup.

The full back has earned 78 caps with the Austrian National Team and brings several years of experience to the fold in Charlotte.

Galaxy’s Williams suspended five additional games

Derrick Williams is set to miss ample time for the L.A. Galaxy once the team returns to league play.

MLS suspended Williams an additional five matches on Friday due to his sending off in the Galaxy’s 3-0 loss to Portland on May 22nd. Williams was originally suspended one match after his dangerous tackle on Timbers midfielder Andy Polo, but now will miss a total of six matches.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Galaxy from Blackburn Rovers in the offseason and has appeared in three matches to date for Greg Vanney’s side.

Williams, 28, will miss the remainder of the Galaxy’s schedule in June and also two matches in July.

Here’s a closer look at the matches Williams will miss: