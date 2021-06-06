MLS Ticker: Charlotte FC signs Fuchs, Williams handed extra suspension, and more

Charlotte FC still has several months to bolster its roster for its MLS debut, but has signed an former international veteran to help play a key role in 2022.
Christian Fuchs has signed a one-year deal with the expansion side, which includes an option for 2023, the club announced Sunday. The Austrian defender will begin his contract in January 2022 after becoming a free agent this summer.
Fuchs played for Bundesliga’s Bochum, Mainz and Schalke before joining English Premier League club Leicester City in 2015. Throughout his six years at the King Power Stadium, the 35-year-old made 152 appearances and excelled in the UEFA Champions League, and also lifted one Premier League title and one FA Cup.
The full back has earned 78 caps with the Austrian National Team and brings several years of experience to the fold in Charlotte.
Galaxy’s Williams suspended five additional games
Derrick Williams is set to miss ample time for the L.A. Galaxy once the team returns to league play.
MLS suspended Williams an additional five matches on Friday due to his sending off in the Galaxy’s 3-0 loss to Portland on May 22nd. Williams was originally suspended one match after his dangerous tackle on Timbers midfielder Andy Polo, but now will miss a total of six matches.
The Republic of Ireland international joined the Galaxy from Blackburn Rovers in the offseason and has appeared in three matches to date for Greg Vanney’s side.
Williams, 28, will miss the remainder of the Galaxy’s schedule in June and also two matches in July.
Here’s a closer look at the matches Williams will miss:
- June 19 vs. Seattle Sounders
- June 23 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
- June 26 vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- July 4 vs. Sporting Kanas City
- July 7 vs. FC Dallas
Atlanta United signs Washington to Homegrown Deal
Atlanta United signed defender Bryce Washington to a Homegrown deal, bolstering the club’s options heading into the future.
Washington signed a two-year contract with club options through 2025 and was an inaugural member of the Five Stripes Under-18 side in 2016-17.
The 22-year-old played his last two seasons of collegiate soccer at the University of Pittsburgh, where he helped lead his team to the No. 2 overall National seed at the NCAA Tournament. He spent his first two years playing for Rutgers University in the Big Ten Conference.
Washington played in 38 games for Pittsburgh, scoring six goals and registering one assist for the Panthers.
LAFC signs 18-year-old defender Fall
LAFC added a young defensive player to its roster this weekend, signing 18-year-old Mamadou Fall off of MLS Waivers.
Fall signed a two-year deal with options through 2024 and will occupy an international roster spot on LAFC’s roster. The Senegalese native joins the Black and Gold from the Soccer Institute of Montverde Academy in Orlando, Florida.
Fall was a teammate of 2020 LAFC signee Mohamed Traore. In 2019, Fall had the opportunity to train with the Villarreal Under-17 and Under-19 Villarreal teams.
