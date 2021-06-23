MLS Ticker: Heinze suspended for midweek match, Dynamo's Parker signs new contract, and more

The 28-year-old Parker arrived in an offseason trade with the New York Red Bulls and has started all nine games this season for the Dynamo. He made his MLS debut with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2015 before joining the Red Bulls in 2018. He has made 164 combined appearances between the three clubs.

Houston next faces off with the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Curtin confirms Fontana out for Union, Santos “ready to go”

The Philadelphia Union will have at least one attacking option unavailable for Wednesday’s showdown with the Columbus Crew.

Anthony Fontana has been ruled out of this week’s home match at Subaru Park due a concussion suffered in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Atlanta United, Union head coach Jim Curtin confirmed to reporters on Tuesday. Fontana started at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but only played 69 minutes before being replaced by fellow Homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn.

The 21-year-old has failed to register a goal or assist in eight league appearances this season and will now face a spell on the sidelines.

Fontana will not play on Wednesday, but forward Sergio Santos is “ready to go” per Curtin. Santos was substituted at halftime on Sunday afternoon after taking a knock to the head in the first-half, but looks to have no concussion issues ahead of this week’s match.

The Brazilian has one goal to his name in nine league outings in 2021 and could start next to Kacper Przybylko or Cory Burke in Chester.

Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference on 15 points, one point clear of the defending MLS Cup winners Columbus.

“When you talk about Columbus, Caleb does a great job with them,” Curtin said. “Straight up the spine of their team with their good goalkeeping to Mensah and Nagbe, Zelarayan and Zardes, they have a ton of quality. Outside they have a lot of pace. It will be a really tough test, teams are on shorter rest, our group has always responded on short rest. Hopefully we can deliver a good performance in front of our fans at Subaru Park.”